This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up with a single mother showed me the quiet strength women carry and the invisible work they do every day.

Society does not talk about households where there is one parent, who is the main provider. There is no rule book on the best way the sole parent is supposed to support the children; all you are trying to do is make sure your kids are okay. Growing up, my parents divorced, and I spent most of my childhood with my single mother and sister. Raising two girls could not have been easy. My mom was working three jobs, providing for the three of us, trying to keep us afloat. She came home exhausted and still had to be a parent. There is no pause button when it comes to being a mom. We moved around a couple of apartments, adding extra stress. She never spoke about the stress of money, the divorce, or life because she didn’t want my sister and me to be worried, but we knew it was there. I cannot imagine what that must have felt like for her, juggling multiple plates. Even though she was under so much pressure, she always made sure my sister and I felt supported and safe. Looking back now, I realize how much strength and sacrifice it must have taken for her to carry all of that responsibility on her own.

As a kid, I felt confused and unsure as to what was happening to our lives. Even though I knew my parents needed to be divorced, it took a minute to process. My life had just been changed drastically. I had no idea what the rest of our lives were going to look like, but I knew everything was going to be okay. My mom tried her best to keep my sister and me calm and reassure us that we would always be okay.

Now, I am an adult and am able to have these conversations with her. I have a new perspective on all the perseverance and strength my mom had to get us through that tough time. I look back at all her resilience and wonder how she made it through the end of the day.

What I can say is that I have learned that society does not praise women enough. She taught me how important it is to be hardworking. No one is going to do the work for you. You must be determined to achieve your goals. No ifs, ands, or buts. I learned that everything will always be okay. As long as you have a roof over your head and food, that is all you need at the end of the day. Creating a strong emotional system is the key. My mom is a strong woman; she does not let anything bother her. Keeping your cool and understanding that people behave the way they do because they are either not okay with themselves or from the way they grew up; neither is an excuse, but the reasoning behind it. Stability is something that you create for yourself.

I have a new outlook on single mothers. Single mothers are resilient and the strongest people in the world. Women often carry invisible labor in their households. In many families, mothers are expected to provide financially while also holding the emotional structure of the family together. All the hard work is impressive, but what it takes to hold everything together is what really matters.

Watching my mother navigate those years reshaped how I understand strength. Being a woman means continuing forward, even when the obstacles feel overwhelming.