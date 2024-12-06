This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

With December comes the Christmas frenzy. Families hanging the lights around their trees and bushes and hanging wreaths at their doors. Homes are adorned with twinkling lights and festive wreaths, and the inside of the house radiates with warmth, with holiday decorations at every corner. The only space left empty is under the Christmas tree, waiting to be filled with delicately wrapped gifts.

Every family has their own traditions in the month of December. Sharing a meal between loved ones and family friends. Others enjoy taking a trip into the cold, snowy areas of their region to ski and sleigh. But the day many eagerly anticipate is the day when gifts are exchanged under the tree.

So how do you go about giving the right gift? Especially when you want the gift to come off as thoughtful and genuine?

The struggle is not one you bare alone — we’ve all been in situations where we struggle to find the perfect gift for someone. Thankfully, there are many different ways to going about finding the perfect present for your dear ones.

The easiest way to start is by checking for Christmas lists. To ensure no one is left out, going through children, siblings, aunts, uncles, and parents is crucial to figure out what everyone wants in a genuine matter. By doing this, you can be sure that the gift you give is something the recipient genuinely wants, reducing disappointment while showing how much care went into selecting something the recipient would truly appreciate.

Now what happens if individuals do not have Christmas lists? While the task may feel harder, especially if there is a disconnect in time and presence due to being away from home, there are ways to go about this issue. One solution can be asking them directly what they want. While it may take away from the surprise of receiving a present, you avoid spending money on a gift that the other will not enjoy, and it also guarantees the recipient will like their gift.

However, what if the person you’re trying to give a present to says they “don’t know” or “don’t want anything?” It is difficult to guarantee gifting a present to someone who isn’t sure of what they even want. It is arguably more difficult to give a good gift to someone who supposedly doesn’t want anything, but there are ways to navigate this situation. While it may be more time consuming, the solution can be found in context and observation.

Context would be knowing facts like the person’s age and the items they already own. Are there particular things they seem to use or enjoy that can point towards a certain item that would be a good gift? Also, think about their personal beliefs or relationship status, as these factors can help guide one’s choice in deciding an appropriate gift—one that resonates with their age and lifestyle, while being mindful of their values.

The second half of the solution comes in observation.

This part can be difficult, especially if the gift-giver has limited time in actually observing who they are giving a present to. But if one has time, points to note can be the kind of accessories or clothing someone prefers. If an individual wears mostly silver jewelry, it’s safe bet not to get gold. If an individual wears friendship bracelets with fun beading and block letter beads, maybe get them a case of colorful beads and letters. If an individual consistently smells like vanilla and frosting, don’t get them a thin and floral perfume.

Belongings such as a phone case, headphones, and even backpacks can say a lot about a person’s character. If a certain character or color is present through these belongings, you can assume that color may be the person’s favorite color and buy similarly colored gifts to add to their collection. If a person carries a bag decorated with keychains, ribbons, or stuffed animals, they might appreciate another fun accessory to personalize their bag.

Sometimes, absence of an item can tell the gifter just as much as presence. So how does this translate into gift-giving? Well, for example, if a giftee is rubbing their hands together on a night walk through the city, maybe they lack winter gloves. Getting them a pair of gloves with a matching scarf may be the perfect gift to keep them warm in the winter season. If a person brings only plastic water bottles to class, maybe a water tumbler is a good gift.

Now what if the gifter does not have time to observe the designated recipient directly? Thankfully, there are solutions to this problem as well. Getting into contact with the giftee’s family and friends, individuals who are most likely to know what the giftee would like, is an almost foolproof method to getting a good present for someone. If direct contact isn’t possible, social media can also provide valuable insights into how the giftee presents themselves and what they like. If the recipient of the gift wears pastels and creams in all their social media posts, maybe the bold shirt with loud graphics isn’t the best choice for a gift.

Context and observation can be an unnerving process due to the fact it means making an assumption as the push towards getting a gift for someone. However, the recipient is very likely to notice the effort placed into a present that resembles their wants and hobbies rather than a present that completely contradicts these aspects of their person. This method allows for a genuine gift that demonstrates the time and care the gifter has for the giftee, an important aspect to prioritize for the holiday.

But beyond that of the gifts that can be given through materials, is the gift that can be given through time and effort.



For many, this day is one of the only days of the year that permits one to see their family. Whether it be due to living in different states, countries or even just dorming at a college, this day presents opportunities for connection and giving that don’t just have to be through wrapped presents. The memories made during this time are often the most cherished gifts of all. Spending quality time with loved ones, cooking meals together, or sharing a heartfelt conversation can mean more than any wrapped present. A handwritten letter or a thoughtful speech can bring warmth to the holiday and create lasting memories that no material gift can replace. A genuine gift, whether wrapped or not, can strengthen bonds and make this time of year even more meaningful.