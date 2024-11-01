GHOSTS, GOALS, AND GETTING HIRED: CAREER LESSONS FROM WEDNESDATY ADDAMS AND BEETLEJUICE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Applying for internships can be frightening unless you’re a part of the most iconic Halloween figures. From solving mysteries with questionable tactics to terrorizing humans as a freelance bioexcorsist, these characters have surely stacked their resumes one way or another. In light of Halloween (and the upcoming internship application season) let’s take a look at two fictional LinkedIn profiles and learn some valuable career lessons we can apply to our journeys.

The first fictional LinkedIn profile we’ll examine is of a girl whose wardrobe screams “Funerals are my Happy Place”.”With her iconic cutthroat personality and signature two braids, Wednesday Addams is the kind of candidate who commands respect whether she’s in a courtroom or a classroom. If Halloween had a political science major, it would be her—calculated and completely herself.

Wednesday Addams – Intern at Corporate Law Firm

Skills: Critical Thinking | Research & Investigation | Prognosticator

Favorite Quote: “I could eat Girl Scouts for breakfast”

Experiences:

Intern, Mock Trial Club – Nevermore Academy

November 2022 – Present

Mastered the art of cross-examination (can leave opponents questioning their whole lives)

Conducted research on cursed artifacts (outside & inside of school)

Leader, “Save the Bees” Initiative (Personal Project)

November 2022 – Present

Advocated for environmental justice by releasing hundreds of bees at a pep rally.

Second Member of the Nevermore Hummers

Key Strengths: Thrives in high-pressure environments, Deadpan Communication (delivers feedback sharper than her favorite weapons), and Conflict Resolution (Resolves conflict by making sure no one).

Our next Fictional LinkedIn profile features an entrepreneur with a past as dark as his humor. A Harvard and Julliard grad who survived the Black Plague, Beetlejuice brings a theatrical flair and uncanny marketing instincts that are out of this world (literally).

Beetlejuice – Freelance Bio-Exorcist & Unconventialist Marketing Specialist

Skills: Improvisation & Public Speaking | Campaign Development | Event Marketing

Favorite Quote: “What are your qualifications?”, “Ah. Well… I attended Juilliard.”

Experiences:

Freelance Bio-Exorcist & Marketing Consultant

1988 – Present

Developed custom “hauntings” that effectively removed unwanted guests

Collaborated with homeowners to improve entertainment and thrilling experiences around their properties.

Creative Director – Beetlejuice Entertainment LLC

2019 – 2023

Produced a series of immersive house-haunting pop-ups

Worked with theaters to co-produce interactive ghost tours

Key Strengths: Crisis Marketing (expert in all things concerning nightmares), Customer Engagement (Creates interactive experiences for all to enjoy), & Brand Recall (“Say my name three times, and you’ll never forget it.”)

In the end, the fictional LinkedIn profiles of Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice offer more than just quirky advice—they remind us that our application season is a chance to explore who we truly are. Wednesday teaches us that we don’t need to force a bubbly personality to fit someone else’s mold; authenticity can be our greatest strength in academic and professional spaces. On the other hand, Beetlejuice’s “go big or go home” philosophy encourages us to dream boldly while staying grounded in self-awareness. Together, these characters show us that success lies in between confidence and authenticity—because when we present our truest selves, we not only stand out, but we thrive.

Other related articles on resume building:

https://hbr.org/2023/05/a-new-approach-to-building-your-personal-brand

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/what-halloween-can-teach_b_12727896