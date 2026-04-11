From Venezuela to Boston: What Moving Taught Me About Staying Connected

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over time, I have learned something simple but powerful. A quick message or a five minute call can mean everything. I was born and raised in Venezuela, and when I was 13, I had to move to Mexico. I remember feeling heartbroken. It felt like I was leaving behind my entire life. My friends, my family, my school. But I found comfort in one small thing, my phone. Having everyone’s contact saved made me feel like I was carrying pieces of home with me wherever I went. Then I had to start over again. And again. From Mexico to the United States. From my hometown to a new high school. From high school to Boston for college. Each time, I built new friendships. And each time, I had to learn how to hold onto the old ones too. What I have realized is this. Staying connected is not about distance. It is about intention.

Here are the biggest lessons I have learned about keeping your relationships strong, even when you are miles apart:

1. Small Efforts Matter More Than You Think

A quick “thinking of you” text. A random reel on Instagram. A short call between classes. It does not have to be long or perfect. It just has to be consistent. Those small moments remind people that you are still there.

2. Celebrate the Little and Big Moments

I do not really care about celebrating my birthday itself, but being acknowledged by the people I love brings me so much joy. Even just a message or an Instagram story can completely make my day. It is not about the celebration. It is about feeling remembered. Those small gestures remind people that they matter to you.

3. Create Shared Spaces

One of my favorite things is my family group chat on WhatsApp. It is where we share everything. Updates, good news, even life changing moments. Having that space makes me feel like I have everyone together, even when we are far apart. It also allows everyone to stay connected with each other, not just with me.

4. You Do Not Have to Talk Every Day

There is a common belief that staying close means talking all the time. That is not real life. We are all busy. We all go through things. Strong relationships come from understanding that silence does not mean distance. It just means life is happening.

5. Lead With Empathy

This is one of the most important lessons I have learned. Your time is not everyone else’s time. People grow, change, and build new connections after you leave. That is not a bad thing. You should be doing the same too. The strongest relationships are the ones where you support each other’s lives instead of trying to hold onto the past.

6. Be Willing to Show Up

Not all distance is measured in miles. Sometimes the people you love are close, but life still gets in the way. In those moments, maintaining a relationship might mean pushing yourself. Going out when you do not feel like it. Making time when it would be easier not to. Chances are, they are doing the same for you.

7. Be Intentional

Strong relationships do not maintain themselves. Whether it is scheduling a call, planning visits, or checking in randomly, connection requires effort. Being intentional shows people that they are a priority in your life.

If there is one thing my life has taught me, it is this: distance will change your relationships, but it does not have to weaken them. The people who matter most will not disappear just because life takes you in different directions. They stay through messages, through memories, and through effort. And when you see each other again, you realize something. It never really felt like you were that far apart.