FOUR FEMALE-LED GOTH BANDS YOU NEED ON YOUR HALLOWEEN PLAYLIST

As we enter the Halloween season, interest in all things spooky and gothic skyrockets among those who celebrate the holiday. Some people, like myself, find interest in the culture year-round, especially the music. That’s why I want to share my favorite female-led goth rock bands. Whether as a fun addition to your Halloween playlist or for evergreen listening, these legends are worth a try for anyone interested in the genre.

Siouxsie and the Banshees

Siouxsie and the Banshees was formed in London in 1976 by vocalist Siouxsie Sioux and bassist Steven Severin. The band has been widely accredited for revolutionizing the post-punk era of the late 70s. Many musical legends, such as Morrissey of the Smiths and Robert Smith of the Cure, have cited Siouxsie and the Banshees as inspiration for their own sound. They currently have 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Siouxsie and the Banshees’ sound can be described best as gothic rock with new wave and synth-pop influences. My favorite album is Juju, released in 1981. My favorite song off the album is “Night Shift.” Although, “Spellbound” and “Halloween” arguably make the best additions to your October playlist if you’re looking for an upbeat witchy vibe.

Mephisto Walz

Mephisto Walz was formed in 1985 by Barry Galvin and John Schumann after they departed from the gothic rock band, “Christian Death.” The band has released 15 albums/EPs since then, the most recent being in 2020. Aside from that, little is known publically about the band. They currently have 78.7K monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mephisto Walz’s sound is a mix of ethereal wave and deathrock. Ethereal wave is characterized by its otherworldly and romantic feel. Deathrock is a subgenre of rock that incorporates gothic and horror elements. My favorite album is The Eternal Deep released in 1994. “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and “Painted Black” are two of the album’s most popular and catchy songs, so I always recommend them to early listeners. If you want a more haunted vibe for your Halloween tunes, I highly recommend “Dear Familiar Phantoms” and “Alle In Asche.”

Evanescence

Evanescence was formed in 1994 by vocalist and keyboardist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. The band hails from Little Rock, Arkansas. Evanescence leans more into metal than the previous bands and does not disappoint. They are praised for their success in a male-dominated genre as a band with a female vocalist. Before Evanescence, few female-led rock bands succeeded, let alone became mainstream on rock radio. They have 16.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Evanescence’s sound is best described as alternative metal with gothic rock elements. It’s no grindcore by any means, but their success in metal cannot be ignored. Fallen is the band’s most popular album, and for good reason. “Bring Me To Life” and “My Immortal” are timeless hits that still circulate radio to this day and have been heard in TikToks and Vines over the years. The best song for a spooky vibe would be “Haunted,” not just because of the title but because of the ghostly sound, especially in the intro.

Jack Off Jill

Jack Off Jill was founded in 1992 by vocalist Jessicka, drummer Tenni Ah-Cha-Cha, and keyboardist/bassist Agent Moulder. The members come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their sound is a mix of riot grrl and gothic rock, creating the term coined by Jessicka, “riot goth.” Their rise to fame is directly attributed to Marilyn Manson, as the band opened for him, and he ended up keeping them as openers. Manson and Jessicka were even arrested together for violating Florida’s adult entertainment laws. The band has 362.9K monthly listeners on Spotify.

Fans of the band often regard the last album, Humid Teenage Mediocrity, as the most underrated album, but my favorite is Clear Hearts Grey Flowers. Some of the best Jack Off Jill songs for a Halloween playlist would be “Witch Hunt,” “Cockroach Waltz,” and “Everything’s Brown.” The band’s best songs overall are “Cherry Scented,” “Vivica,” and “My Cat.”

Those are only some of the fantastic goth bands, especially female-led. It never hurts to expand your musical horizons, even just for a season. Goth music, especially live, has given me a space to feel free and express myself. Goth music and dance is much more than Jenna Ortega dancing to Lady Gaga, it’s a whole culture that anyone is welcome to explore.