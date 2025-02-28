FASHION AND POLITICS: A REVERSION TO MODESTY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

How Tradwives and baggy clothes predicted the election and what we will see in the fashion industry in the upcoming years

Fashion is political. Whether you realize it or not, you are saying a lot by the items you choose to wear each day. Each trend you participate in, every new piece of clothing you buy, all the different “cores” or “aesthetics” you want to try are deeply tied into the political world. So, let’s take a look back in history, watch how the trends represented the values of many Americans and examine how current trends predicted this election.

The Hemline Index Theory

In its most basic sense, the Hemline Index Theory states that as stock prices rise and fall, so do the hemlines of skirts. During the 1920’s, for example, we saw a huge boom in the economy and with that, skirts becoming shorter. In the Great Depression, fashion trended toward the longer skirt. And again, during the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s we saw the rise, fall, and rise of hemlines accordingly. Now, looking at modern day, we are seeing much longer skirts, which is congruent with our current economic state. For most Gen Z and many millennials, it is nearly impossible for us to even consider purchasing a home any time soon, the job market is increasingly more difficult to enter, and entry level wages are often only enough to live paycheck to paycheck.

Hourglass Silhouettes to Mini Skirt Mindset

Let’s go back all the way to the 1950s real quick… In my opinion, this is PEAK traditional values. Tying back with the Hemline Index, skirts were just below the knee, femininity was highly sought after and very much accentuated by the hourglass dress silhouette. As we entered the ’60s, miniskirts became THE item to wear, but this cultural change also had a lot to do with the youth movements at the time. The younger generations were using fashion to signify rejection of traditional values that didn’t align with their beliefs, thus becoming equated with the feminist movement during the time.

Did Trends Predict Reagan’s Election?

As we exited the ’70s, hemlines became longer, but we still saw a lot of the traditional values being rejected in subculture styling. From hotpants to bell bottom jeans, simply wearing pants was a huge statement, especially due to the rise of the then popular gunny sack dress. However, as the long hemline demonstrated, the US was not in a great financial place. Often when economic declines occur, people tend to retort to more conservative values and Reagan was just the guy for that. His family oriented, traditional values were what many Americans were looking for; more stability, better jobs, and overall a return to order. Modest fashion reflected this reserved mindset, aligning with Reagan’s family values and economic promises. Essentially, fashion predicted the era.

The fact of the matter is, fashion predicted his election into office. Trends were leaning more conservative, with longer skirts, more coverage over all, aligning with his values.

So how does this all relate to today…

The Rise of Tradwives and Hyper-Femininity

I’m sure we’ve all seen her by now; Nara Smith, the TikTok Tradwife. If you haven’t, Smith is what society has deemed a Tradwife, or traditional wife, meaning she, along with her family, lives by “traditional” or more conservative values. She is best known for her cooking content where she creates fresh dishes completely from scratch, which, although they look amazing, is completely unrealistic for most people to do on a daily basis. She is a stay-at-home mom while her husband, Lucky, is the breadwinner (supposedly) and over the past year her page has skyrocketed, gaining millions of likes, follows, and views. She is creating a mirage of what life could be like and since her content is doing so well, others have followed suit and began living her lifestyle, at least on TikTok. The way she talks, dresses and even acts all feel like some sort of dystopia that, in some ways, resembles Handmaid’s Tale. This should have been our first hint.

The Idolization of an Historically Oppressive Religion

Catholicism and Catholic Core is another trend that was hinting at the reversion to conservatism in the US. As a subcategory of the Coquette Aesthetic, Catholic Core leans toward religious symbolism, using crosses, rosary beads, and Catholic School Girl uniforms just to name a few.

So, did this all predict the election? In my opinion, yes.

Trends Today

Today we are seeing the return of the maxi skirt. Referring back to the Hemline Theory, this means that we are entering, or rather currently in, a time of difficulty in terms of finances and stock prices.

Another huge moment that recently happened on TikTok was the video by Alix Earle, where she is wearing skinny jeans, a currently dead trend. The moment this video was posted, the debate over the return of the skinny jean exploded. Although this has been something that was predicted to begin making a return about a year ago, everyone seeing an influencer wearing them makes it all real.

This video in particular points out a huge problem we have seen in the fashion industry since the rise of fast fashion. Just hours after I saw the controversy of the skinny jean return, another since-deleted video on my For You page had a girl asking her viewers what “jacket, bag, and shoes we’re all wearing” aka, what’s the next ‘it’ piece for everyone to buy, wear a couple times, and then shove in the back of their closet to make room for something newer.

While trends can be a fun way to explore new styles and find new pieces to incorporate into your daily wardrobe, it also exemplifies conformity to the norm. Looking back in history for a moment, during the 1950’s, what were the trends? Hyper-femininity for women, and traditionally masculine clothes, like suits and pants for men. And what about the politics of those times? Conservative.

So, now you might be asking yourself, how do fashion norms relate to conservatism? To put it simply, I believe they highlight a collective identity over radical individualism. Everyone wants to feel like they are a part of ‘it’… even if they don’t really know what it is. Although there is nothing wrong with wanting to fit in and follow trends, there is also a subtle but powerful reinforcement of the status quo through these fashion choices. When people begin to adopt similar styles, especially ones rooted in traditional or conservative aesthetics, it can signify a societal longing for structure, stability and maybe even nostalgia for an idealized version of our own pasts.

The Modesty Rebrand: Perspectives from the Right and Left

Throughout the rest of 2025, I expect to see a modesty rebrand. However, this will look different depending on which side of the political scale you examine. On the right, there will likely be a reversion to hyper feminine dress, reflecting late 1950’s style housewives to gunny sack dresses from the early 60’s. There will be an emphasis on covering while still maintaining a ‘womanly’ shape.

As for the left, ‘modesty’ will be trending, but in a different way. After the overturning of Roe v Wade, the war on women has been more apparent than ever. To counter this, women will be wearing bigger, baggier clothes, something we have been seeing over the past couple years. As one of my favourite TikTokers Mandy Lee, also known by her account name @OldLoserInBrooklyn, describes it, the left “may opt for more modest styles to give men less access to your body as a safety measure” deeming this Man-Repeller Fashion. And in this trend, comes a rebellion through clothes.

A (Fashion) Rebellion

Over the years, I have noticed that people who usually identify as more left leaning tend to experiment more with personal style. And although it may be subtle, existing in a space wearing whatever makes you happy, aka your personal style, is a radical act. On top of that, to an extent, simply existing out of the norm is also a radical act. The Oxford Dictionary defines the term radical as, “Characterized by independence of or departure from what is usual or traditional; progressive, unorthodox, or innovative in outlook, conception, design, etc.” By this definition, wearing less trendy, non-traditional items, is in many ways making a statement about you or your beliefs.

Closing Thoughts

I just want to make it clear that these are generalizations and by no means strict rules nor things you must follow. Additionally, I want to take the time to recognize that this is NOT the most important thing that will be changing due to the final election results. There are a number of significantly larger issues at hand and now is the time to make your voices heard. Get out and protest for your beliefs and help make a change in the world.