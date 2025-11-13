Erykah, Jill, and Lauryn: The Architects of Neo-Soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the 1990s, neo-soul emerged during a time when soul music was slowly fading away, and R&B and hip-hop were continuing to be primary forms of musical expression for black people. In addition to the new sound, this new fusion of soul, hip-hop, and poetry was now a movement. A movement based on unfiltered story telling, systemic social issues, and identity. At the forefront of this revolutionary movement, stood three women who shaped the genre: Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Lauryn Hill. Their fusions of poetic lyricism, diverse rhythms and tempos, and unapologetic authenticity built a genre that celebrates black liberation, femininity, and vulnerability. Together these three women became the architects of neo-soul, inspiring future generations to create music to inspire honesty, power, and sentiment.

Debuting in 1997 with her groundbreaking album Baduizm, Erykah Badu instantly became a blueprint of this new genre blending unapologetic black womanhood, soul, jazz, and hip-hop. With songs such as “On & On,” “Next Lifetime,” and the infamous “Tyrone,” Badu combined her soulful storytelling with humor and her profound vocals. Resonating with those needing a feeling of reflection, representation, and healing. Beyond her voice, Badu was also known to be the embodiment of Afrofuturism and black femininity. Incorporating her identity and cultural pride into her lyrics. With that, she challenged cultural norms, discrimination, and the true meaning of vulnerability in a male-dominated industry. Throughout her successful career, Erykah Badu didn’t just contribute to neo-soul – she helped establish it, inspiring future generations to embrace their truth, identity, and prerogatives unapologetically.

It’s been established that Erykah Badu gave neo-soul its allure, but Jill Scott gave it its benevolence. Emerging from Philadelphia, Scott started in the spoken word scene. She was known for her emotional honesty. Making her essential to bringing poetism and rhythm to the genre. Her 2000 debut album, Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, initiated audiences to conversational lyrics and melodies, blending her poetic flair, jazz, and soul creating something so unique to her voice. Tracks like “A Long Walk” and “Gettin’ in the Way” felt comfortable and present, leaving listeners an impression of sentimental conversations. Using a tone so rich and grounded in power, her phrasing leaves a lasting impression of authenticity and yearn. For many, Jill Scott’s poetic storytelling felt familiar, amicable. She built a foundation of intimacy and resilience for neo-soul, and till this day still remains a renowned voice for vulnerability and its depths in cultivating revolutionary alternatives to defiance in self expression in music.

At last, we have Lauryn Hill, who brought lyrical acerbity and emotional integrity to a genre that was still continuing to be defined. Before her solo career, Hill was the lead vocalist and rapper of The Fugees. With that venture, she established her unique flow and conviction. Applying that to create songs such as “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and “Ready or Not” into cultural milestones. Then, in 1998, Hill launched her solo career by releasing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a staple that fused genres such as reggae, hip-hop, and soul. This album explored deep emotions and personal conflictions of love, faith, confidence, and self-worth. This effortless blend earned her five Grammy Awards in one night – a first for any solo female artist. Many found authenticity and edge in Hill’s music, they still do. Her music speaks to those who battle with the beauty and/or burdens of self-discovery, love, and self-definition. At a time when women in hip-hop were excluded and made fun of. Hill rewrote those narratives by being literal yet lyrically intuitive and smart yet emotional.

Together the architects made neo-soul into more than a sound, they made it into an affirmation. Through their artistry, honesty, and visions Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott gave generations a voice to seek a sense of pride, healing, and authenticity in their identity. Their music redefined what it meant to be unapologetically free and soulful. Now decades later, their redefinitions are still heavily influencing listeners, reminding them neo-soul isn’t just about rhythm, but also revolution and reclamation.