Dupe or Dream? Smell Boujee On A Budget

​​Let’s face it, we all enjoy it when someone asks, “What perfume are you wearing?” as soon as you enter a room. This little compliment gives you a confidence boost right away. It’s not flattering though, to discover that your favorite designer scent costs more than a week’s salary. And spending more than $100 on a bottle of high-end fragrance? Not very enjoyable. Thankfully, there are an increasing number of perfume duplicates that allow you to smell luxurious without breaking your bank account!

These affordable manufacturers have mastered the art of replicating expensive fragrances, at just a portion of the price in recent years. The days of “cheap perfume” being unpleasant, alcohol-heavy sprays that wore off within an hour are long gone. Without the expensive price tag, today’s copycats capture the same depth, richness, and refinement as their designer counterparts. The rise of “affordable luxury energy” has changed the way consumers purchase fragrances.

Bath & Body Works is one company that is at the top of this trend. The brand, which is well-known for its seasonal collections and nostalgic body mists, is increasing its fragrance game with mists as well as now coming out with perfumes that closely resemble expensive perfumes. There’s probably a dupe that fits your unique style, whether you prefer clean citrus combinations or soft flowers.

Here are a few scents from their “luxury fragrance line” and seasonal drops that are making very popular online and in stores:

You’re Cheeky: dupe for Good Girl Blush by Carolina Herrera

Pink Obsessed: dupe for Donna born in Roma by Valentino

Fall in Bloom: dupe for Her Elixir by Burberry

Midnight Addiction: dupe for Black Opium by YSL

Aqua Hour: dupe for Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford

Free as a Flower: dupe for Libre L’Eau Nue Parfum by YSL

Guilty as Fig: dupe for Fig & Lotus by Jo Malone

Loyal to You: dupe for Devotion by Dolce & Gabbana

Seeing Rouge: dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Madam Mystique: dupe for Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel

Whether it’s Good Girl Blush’s creamy flowery sweetness or Black Opium’s warm, fiery overtones, each fragrance captures the spirit of its luxurious version. For less than $20, Bath & Body Works is able to capture that “just walked out of a designer boutique” type of vibe.

Apart from Bath & Body Works, Dossier’s Ambery Saffron is another dupe that perfectly combines saffron, cedarwood, and jasmine; it’s light, rich, and completely intriguing. ALT. Crystal No. 23, which leaves that noticeable gentle sparkle in the air, is an ideal match for the same fragrance family if you prefer fuller, nighttime scents.

Oakcha’s Sweet Addict brings out the coffee-vanilla intensity of YSL’s Black Opium. Zara’s Nude Bouquet reflects the romantic floral mood of Chanel Chance Eau Tendre. These products frequently display the same fragrances or comparable compounds as the well-known ones, but they lack the expensive packaging and advertising costs.

The process of discovering dupes is an enjoyable aspect of the exploration in finding affordable scents that suit you. It’s possible that a $25 smell will end up being your signature scent. So feel free to experiment, mix and combine. After all, having a luxurious scent shouldn’t cost a fortune!