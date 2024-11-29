This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

“Life imitates Art,” a common cliché that was once a fun phrase for those serendipitous moments that felt like they were pulled directly from a movie. Such occasions were few and far between and we treasured them like gemstones. However, in today’s society it can be argued that the novelty has worn off as these moments have become increasingly manufactured. All forms of media are a documentation of life even if they aren’t rooted in reality. I for one see it two ways, what life is and what life could be. This is what makes them so valuable to society as a whole, especially after the global pandemic and its effects on social and parasocial relationships.

Parasocial relationships, as defined in psychology today, are one sided relationships between a person and another individual that they don’t know personally. Usually, this individual is a celebrity or public figure that the aforementioned person feels connected to despite the fact that the two have never met and don’t have any sort of tangible interaction. Scientists Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl, were the first to notice that viewers have a tendency to form attachments to characters on screen. In my opinion, these relationships are now an established part of society’s behavioral patterns.

It is theorized by Psychology Today that loneliness is a contributing factor in the development of parasocial relationships. In the wake of COVID-19, we are faced with new prospects such as working from home and, now to a lesser extent, social distancing, which for obvious reasons bolsters feelings of loneliness on a large scale. With all of the added time inside with limited or, in some cases, zero human contact, we became dependent on media (in all forms) to keep us entertained and help us feel things other than anxiety and boredom.

Human beings have a “Social Brain,” which is a technical term for the draw we feel to connection and interaction. Simply put, it’s not in our nature to be isolated. This trait is what makes us so susceptible to the allure of social media. Not only is it a way to retain connections with people we have already built relationships with, such as friends, family, and classmates, but with the advancements in both society and technology, social media connects us with communities all over the world. With these advancements, the use of social media has gone from casual scrolling to an unconscious need to be constantly stimulated. With the added reliance on social media compounding on the human need for connection, we find ourselves modeling our lives based on the images presented on our screens. A constant search for the right angle, right outfit, or even the right friends.

As we model our lives after scenes we witness in media, whether it be movies, books, or television. We also tend to select a fictional character to project our own image onto, sometimes it’s a character shown going through the same everyday struggles that we go through. Other times it’s a character we want to be like or who showcases traits we wish we could adopt for ourselves, for example, confidence, empathy, or even musical talent.

In my own experience, I’ve seen the narrative shift to note that social media users are actively seeking out similar takes so that they can find validation. There is a beauty and kinship in knowing there are others out there like you, especially if you struggle with feeling misunderstood in your environment.

So, the question is, does life imitate art or is it the vice versa? Where did the writers of these great compelling stories get the ideas from? Is humanity just repeating its history on a loop like fashion trends?

Life is art. It’s chock full of tragedy and heartbreak but equally as blessed with love and fulfillment. There is beauty in the mundane and wonder in the whimsical. Very few words can encompass the unique experience of being alive. Ultimately the two are too intertwined for us to tell where one begins and one ends. The media has a way of transforming us and shaping our desires whether we like it or not. I don’t think this is necessarily a bad thing. Its impact bleeds into our purchasing patterns, our relationships and even the way we speak. The media’s impact on culture is both everchanging and steadfast.