Life is something everyone has a right to, but imagine having to face the law and the world with something you’re not guilty of doing? Wonder if you are coincidentally in a state that allows that way of punishment? Well here’s a little detail, unwanted rant, and deep dive of the Death Penalty.

First off, the Death Penalty started with very gruesome crimes and society not yet knowing what’s right or wrong at the time. But today we still use that sort of system, but in a lighter, less gruesome way. But it still leads to the question of is it still something just to have for our Criminal Justice system? From my standpoint I think it’s good to have Capital Punishment because it gives Balance to society, but part of me, when I see something like a Marcellus Williams case of an innocent person on Death Row, it’s shocking to see who we allow to take such a critical part in determining someone’s life’s status. It’s very hard to see the Criminal justice system slowly declining by the days. Especially seeing the person who people have to put their trust in is someone with probably very concerning moral and ethical views, and having to have hope in society that people may think differently than who they are being represented by. But I could go on a whole tangent about people in the criminal justice system failing slowly in morals. But the death penalty is one of those things where it is both just and unjust to do. It unfortunately, in my opinion, can be both, by the Death Penalty being a topic that can pull people in different directions and beliefs, which is understandable because you have varieties of cases where the Death Penalty was questioned on going forth, especially with someone being innocent unfortunately.

The Death Penalty is just for so many reasons to many people, like giving balance to society and having people learn and understand what is not allowed in society. I do agree with this, considering you and I probably feel like the world and society can’t be managed by itself anymore (if you think otherwise that’s totally okay i respect any views on this really.) But it’s good to have Capital Punishment when the Justice system wherever you are living is totally right minded.

The Death Penalty could also be unjust due to the fact there was and still is unfortunately many innocent people on death row (Check out the Innocence Project to get more info on current innocent people on Death Row. Very nice to see and support anyone who’s in need of a voice). Because of that, it makes the Death Penalty very unjust, since we as people will not be heard sometimes from the people determining the sentencing during trial. On top of that it’s the question of if the death penalty is actually making people learn to not do these unlawful stuff, and of course if it’s cruel and unusual. Overall the Death Penalty is one of those topics that leads the mind to question society as a whole and our history.