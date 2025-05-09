CREATING A HOME AWAY FROM HOME WITH THE SUPPORT OF MY ROOMMATES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Freshman year was a big adjustment. Coming from an all-girls Catholic high school to moving out and into a forced triple with two girls I had only met online a few weeks earlier was honestly nerve-wracking. Finding roommates felt like a total shot in the dark, but somehow, I got lucky.

Before move-in, the three of us were assigned a triple with a communal bathroom. If you know anything about triples, you know they are usually double rooms with an extra bunk bed squeezed in, leaving three people to share a space meant for two. That is pretty much what we were working with.

For some context, I brought way too many clothes from home and had to leave a lot behind. The minute I walked into our dorm, I realized there was no way everything would fit, and I ended up keeping about a quarter of my stuff packed away. Thankfully, Amanda and Sarah, my roommates, were super sweet and welcoming from the start. As we spent more time together, it became clear how well we fit as a group. Sarah was the caring one, the “mom” of the group who always looked out for us. Amanda was the energetic, funny one, kind of like the little sister. As for me, I am not really sure what my role was, but we all found a balance that worked.

During the first month, we started settling in and decorating. Thankfully, our dorm building was pretty new, so we already had a good foundation to work with. We added some fake vines, got as many pink things as we could, a shoe rack, a trash can, and our fridge and microwave. One of our bigger concerns was not having a sink to wash dishes, but we figured it out and made it work. Over time, little routines just started happening without any planning. We would all head to the bathroom together at night to brush our teeth and take off our makeup. If someone spilled something, the others would jump in to help clean up. When one of us was tired (usually me), we would have a roomie massage night. Those small moments made living together a lot easier.

Of course, we had off days, but we always made an effort to talk things out and move forward. Our experience was not perfect, but it always felt real and easy. We respected each other’s space, helped each other when it mattered, and somehow made a tiny room feel big enough for all of us.

Now that freshman year is coming to an end, I can’t help but reminisce about all the memories we made. I am so thankful to my roommates for being such an amazing support system throughout it all. Even though I am an only child, living with Amanda and Sarah felt like gaining two sisters. Luck brought us together, and I truly would not have it any other way.

Living with Amanda and Sarah taught me that the strongest friendships are built through the small, everyday moments of showing up for each other. (I’m so grateful for you both — love you guys!)

Here are a few tips if you are about to start living with new people:

Stay open-minded. You do not have to be best friends immediately, but being kind and patient goes a long way.

Give it time. Good routines and trust do not happen overnight.

Communicate openly. It is always better to talk things out early instead of letting small annoyances build up.

Help keep shared spaces clean, even if it is not technically “your mess.”

Remember everyone is figuring it out too. It is a learning experience for all of you.

Looking back, finding my roommates felt like luck, but it was really about all of us choosing to show up, communicate, and make the best of what we had. When you approach new beginnings with patience and an open heart, you’re more likely to build something real. I hope everyone reading this finds their own little family along the way too.