COPING WITH STRESS AND MELANCHOLY DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

The holiday season can evoke different emotions from one person to the next. Whether spending this time with friends and family is an exciting or dreaded prospect, it can be stressful and overwhelming. There can be a lot of pressure surrounding the holidays, with the financial burden of gift-giving and the anxiety of finding the perfect gift, as well as the desire to meet other people’s expectations, which can cause the season to feel a little less joyful. However, during these times, there are ways to cope with the stress and melancholy during the holiday season to make it more manageable and enjoyable.

Less Focus on Commercial

Part of the holiday season that some people find most stressful is trying to shop affordably. Our society has developed an obsession with brand-name products. This holiday season, try to step away from commercial items and focus more on spending time with the people you care about. Instead of focusing on shopping, find some “free” activities in your community and create lasting memories with your friends and family. Make some hot chocolate “to-go” and drive around the neighborhood looking at the Christmas lights and decorations. Visit holiday markets and tree-lightings and join in on some caroling to get you into a festive mood.

Planning for Alone Time

It can be hard to manage emotions during the holiday when there’s a constant flurry of events and you don’t have time to catch your breath. Blocking off some time to be alone amidst the chaos of your season plans can be a healthy way to cope with stress. We all get overwhelmed sometimes and need to have a moment alone to regroup. By planning time for yourself, it can alleviate some stress and help you focus on identifying your emotions. Personally, I enjoy some quiet reflection in front of a decorated tree or by the fireplace when I’m feeling overwhelmed, and this year I’m planning to make time for myself.

Finding Joy in the Little Things

For many, the holiday season goes by very quickly. During the busy season, it can be easy for us to overlook small parts of life that make us happy. This season, focus on slowing down and enjoying the little things. Watching Christmas Movies, playing board games with family and friends, baking cookies, and listening to holiday music are all things that bring joy despite not being planned or paid for activities.

The holiday season may be overwhelming, but there are ways to combat unwanted or unhelpful feelings. By focusing less on commercial pressures, allotting time for yourself, and finding small joys, you can lift your and other’s spirits when dealing with stress and sadness during the holiday season. This year, put energy into what you can control and time into focusing on yourself and your emotions. The holidays can be a wonderful and magical time of the year, but they will only be as good as what you make of them.