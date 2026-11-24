This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a nursing student who also works as a CNA, I’m used to the soap opera that is Grey’s Anatomy, but now, I’m also used to the high-intensity that The Pitt brings. So, naturally, I was intrigued by the thought of a 26-year-old Boston ER nurse during the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

The story follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), her relationship with Charlie (Gabriel Basso), and how the spread of COVID-19 not only caused his death, but caused a part of her to die with him. She quits bedside nursing and travels across the world—moving between Lisbon, London, and Tokyo while working telehealth remotely—in a desperate attempt to run away from her grief.

What makes her journey so affecting is how recognizable her emotional exhaustion is. Working as a CNA while in nursing school, your days are spent showing up for people in their most vulnerable moments. You’re on your feet for half a day, answering call lights, offering comfort, and yet keeping up with clinicals and exams. In class, we spend so much time learning how to chart a patient’s symptoms in order to track their recovery, progress, or regression. But nobody really teaches you how to process your own heartbreak when life falls apart outside of work—not until it’s too late to hide it.

So, seeing Maya pack her bags and disappear didn’t feel dramatic—it felt completely human. After spending so much of her energy holding everyone together during the chaos in the ER, losing her husband left her with nothing more to give. Margaret Qualley captures that numbness and quiet devastation effortlessly and beautifully, making every isolating moment intentional.

However, she slowly begins to heal—helped by Felix (Aaron Pierre), a man she meets in Lisbon. He wasn’t a conventional “second love,” but rather someone who made the start of a new chapter possible for her after the trauma she had been through. In healthcare, it’s so easy to convince yourself that being strong means pushing through your own pain so that you can keep taking care of everyone else. But pain, or grief, doesn’t follow a timeline that anyone can expect, let alone become immune to. Love of Your Life is a reminder that caregivers carry this heavy load, and that learning to accept support and take care of yourself isn’t a weakness—it’s how you survive, or even learn to live again.