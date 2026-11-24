This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Campus Drivers is a new French YA series from Prime Video, giving us another YA book-to-screen adaptation to obsess over, following the streaming service’s many hits like Off Campus, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Every Summer After, The Love Hypothesis, etc. At first glance, the series may seem like every other college romance television series, but the show really is another entertaining, giddy, feet-kicking installment in a popular run of Prime Video adaptation projects!

If there’s one thing I will never get tired of, it’s a good college romance. Give me an unexpected love triangle, forced proximity, a little heartbreak, a FIRE pop soundtrack, and I’ll be sat for just about anything! Luckily, Campus Drivers has all of that and more.

Based on C.S. Quill’s popular romance series, Campus Drivers is the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of book-to-screen romance adaptations. The six-episode series follows Lois, a university student who lives with her boyfriend and moves to school for him (BOOO) before they break up. Now, when she is homeless and heartbroken, she decides to move in with popular boy Lane, the charming guy who gets all the girls and is one of the Campus Drivers (like the show title!). The Campus Drivers are a group of four guys who run an app called “Campus Drivers.” It’s basically like Uber for school. They drive fellow Belrose University students around in cool vintage cars and become one of the most popular groups at school! What starts as an unlikely living situation between Lane and Lois quickly turns into a complicated relationship filled with tension, banter, and romantic chemistry that every Prime Video show has.

At first glance, the premise might sound familiar. We’ve seen the opposites-attract dynamic, the emotionally unavailable love interest, and the classic forced-proximity trope countless times before. But sometimes, a familiar storyline is exactly what we’re looking for. Campus Drivers doesn’t necessarily reinvent the college romance genre, but it understands the history, and it delivers.

My personal favorite part of the show (besides the romance obviously!) is the setting. The French Riviera provides a gorgeous backdrop for the series, with bright colors, beautiful scenery, and sun-soaked locations that make university life look like an absolute dream. It’s the kind of show that makes you want to book a spontaneous trip to France, romanticize your college experience, and maybe reconsider your own campus crush. The best way I can describe this show is that it’s a mix of Off Campus, Maxton Hall, and My Fault: London, if you like any of those series/movies!

Ultimately, Campus Drivers is exactly the kind of series to add to your watchlist when you’re craving a little romance, drama, and escapism. It might not change the genre, but it doesn’t have to. Sometimes all you need is a charming love interest, a beautiful setting, and six episodes worth of romantic tension to keep you entertained. So, if you’re a fan of college romances, book adaptations, or simply love a good fictional couple to obsess over, Campus Drivers might just be your next binge-watch!