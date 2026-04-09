Blood Moons Through Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every few months, the sky puts on a show that makes people look up from their phones and busy lives to appreciate a phenomenon. Long before scientists could understand what eclipses were, these unusual events within the sky left the world in awe. For centuries, they were perceived as events that brought about feelings of confusion, danger, and beauty. Since these perceptions were not backed by science, they were believed to be a way for the supernatural to communicate. Now, with a better understanding, events like the Blood Moon sit right in the middle of science and astrology.

Scientifically, a Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth moves between sun and the moon, blocking a huge chunk of the direct sunlight that normally illuminates the moon’s surface. As the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, its bright glow darkens into a coppery red colour. Since the moon doesn’t provide its own light, it shines by reflecting sunlight. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks the sunlight causing the sun rays to bend and filter before reaching the moon. In simpler terms, the red colour of the moon is caused by a similar process that makes sunsets and sunrises appear red.While the term “Blood Moon” is a popular name, it is not actually an astronomical term; it was picked up by the media as a dramatic description of the cosmic phenomenon.

Aside from the mechanical explanation of this occurrence, there has long been an interplay between the cosmic world and the human imagination. Whether it was received as a sign of conflict by certain cultures or a symbol of change in others, it always held a deep cultural fascination. The term “moon” in astrology refers to “inner feelings”, “intuition” and “personal reflection”. Because of this representation, a lunar eclipse is meant to be a turning point in a person’s life, pulling more gravity into the concept.

The modern take on astrology of believing in signs from the universe. Irrespective of whether you believe in said signs or not, the undeniable curiosity of checking if the prediction matches up to an event is what keeps these conversations fueled. The cosmic appeal towards the media has significantly grown since the “Lunar tetrad” of 2014-2015 when four fully eclipsed moons passed in intervals of six months. What makes such a phenomenon interesting is that it allows the population to view this occurrence through the lens of their own cultural background. In this day, where we are all interconnected through the graces of the internet, we are able to share our own unique take on such a global phenomenon.

Today, the public holds a wild range of opinions on astrology and zodiac signs. This combination gives rise to a bridge between ancient wonder and modern science to be able to coexist in this digital age. I believe this is one of the reasons as to why to this date, news about the universe somehow always brings people together to share their own stories, knowing that there’s some part of the story that can’t be explained.