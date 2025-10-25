An Extensive List of Couples Costumes for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In search of unique and inclusive couple costumes? Enjoy the sister article to the “An Extensive List of Fun Duo Costumes for Halloween”, inclusive couples edition! Warning! Some of these costumes require creative effort! The magic behind matching coupless costumes is the willingness to dress up and match each other’s energy. Don’t be the partner that falls short!

With that, below are a handful of fun, unique, couple costumes to wear for this year’s Halloween.

Costume Couples (Male x Female)

Ray x Evangeline ( The Princess and the Frog )

A unique take on the typical Disney couple! Dress up as the memorable firefly and North Star and win the hearts of many with this unique but lovey-dovey couples costume.

Draculaura x Clawd Wolf (Monster High)

Willing to do what it takes to match this iconic couple? Suit up and dazzle up to match this cute pair of opposites attract!

Frankie Stein x Jackson Jekyll (Monster High)

Another cute and memorable couple from the Monster High Franchise. Try this look to capture the nerdy romance of the two!

Psyche and Eros/Cupid (Greek Mythology)

Fan of Greek Mythology but struggling to find a decent Greek God couple? Give a chance to one of the happier love stories from the Greeks, and embody the ethereal beauty of Princess Psyche and the God of affection, desire and erotic love, Eros.

Morticia and Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)

Are you a couple of darker aesthetics in search of a costume couple to match it? Give the iconic Addams Couple a try, known for their indomitable love and respect for each other!

Christine and the Phantom/Erik (The Phantom of the Opera)

Another couple costume perfect for couples looking to match their darker aesthetics to their costumes! The theatrical masterpiece of Phantom of the Opera provides gothic and Victorian themes, with the joy of contrasting visuals in this couple, Christine and the Phantom! Looking to steal the attention of the night? Give this costume a try!

Thomas O’Malley and Dutchess (The Aristocats)

Another charming and unique take on Disney Couples! An oldie but a goodie, with the advantage of having more creative liberty in making your costumes due to the fact, they’re cats! Don’t want to feel bound by obtaining certain pieces? Dress up (or down) with this cute couple costume!

Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Percy Jackson is one of those book series that took young generations by storm and continues to do so today, with its modern Disney+ series! Still in love with the characters? Try out this iconic power-couple, Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase, a simpler costume that can be achieved with the iconic orange, Camp Half-Blood shirt and a string of painted beads!

Wall-E and Eve (Wall-E)

Another memorable couple, beloved throughout the Pixar Franchise! Give this adorable rag-tag, garbage compactor and sleek, charming droid a chance in these sweet, opposing visual couples costume.

Max and Roxanne (A Goofy Movie)

Another lesser known Disney Couple but charming and perfect for a slightly more basic costume. Make no mistake though, this couple has its own signature elements that’ll feel like you and your significant other popped right off the screen!

Oswald x Ortensia (Walt Disney)

Another obscure, oldie-but-goodie. Want to go one step beyond the typical Mickey and Minnie look? Try out the bunny brother and his cute kitty girlfriend, Oswald, and Ortensia! This couple is a perfect blue and pink look for those trying for a simpler yet memorable couple costume!

Costume Couples (Female x Female)

Korra and Asami (Avatar the Last Airbender: Legend of Korra)

A pair of fierce, strong women with opposite color combos! Despite needing a little bit more effort to pull off this costume, this pair is the perfect couples’ costume for contrasting aesthetics of hot red and cool blue!

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline (Adventure Time)

The perfect reverse of Marshall Lee and Gary Prince! Dominate Halloween night with the edgy, fierce-ness of Marceline and the strong, vibrance of Princess Bubblegum! This duo is not only iconic, but reminiscent of the hit childhood show, Adventure Time!

Raven and Starfire (Teen Titans)

Another iconic duo from our childhood cartoons! Float through Halloween with this perfect contrast of dark purple and hot pink from these two magical girls, and light up the night with their powerful presence!

Lisa and Susanna (Girl, Interrupted)

A slightly more niche duo arises from the thriller drama, Girl, Interrupted. With this doomed pair of girls, embody the dark-toned, protagonist Susanna and the more twisted, light-toned facade of Lisa. Thriller-drama lovers will spot you out immediately, if you commit to the vision!

Tinkerbell and Vydia (Tinkerbell)

Another perfect, contrasting pair with the magic of an iconic fairy duo. With the soft, vibrancy of Tinkerbell to the edgier, dusk tones of Vydia, in spite of their one-sided rivalry, this duo is both lovable and memorable. Any Disney fans are sure to recognize you with a little bit of fairy dust on your side!

Santana and Britney (Glee)

For all die-hard, Glee fans out there, don’t miss the chance to dress up as the iconic duo that is Santana and Britney. With fierce looks and the dominance to run not only the stage but the entire series at times, adopt the red, “Cheerios” costume and match these hot lovers!

Costume Couples (Male x Male)

Felix Angel and Oliver Deer (Saltburn)

Seen this film that took the psychological thriller genre by storm? In the memorable look, adorn yourself and your partner with iconic wings and deer antlers, and dress up as this couple, born of disturbia and satire!

Todd and Copper (The Fox and the Hound)

In the mood for something softer on your heart? Look to the lovely and unforgettable duo, Todd and Copper from Disney’s “Dark Age” period. Contrary to its generation of origin, this couple’s costume is light-hearted and sweet, requiring only the necessary looks of a fox and of a droopy-eared hound!

Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger (Winnie the Pooh)

Want something a little more recognizable, but still sweet as honey? Don’t hold back on the charm of this childhood duo! This costume is yours for the making, with something as simple as a red shirt, yellow pants and a tiger onesie!

Westley and Inigo (Princess Diaries)

In the mood for something with a little more… “edge?” Check out this rival duo, and embody the mysterious and rustic swordsmen on Halloween night! Care to add some more flair to your costume? Add the swords to match!

Frog and Toad

The type of couple with an eye for a niche, earthy theme and subtle, but matching outfits? With soft greens and ambers, dress up as the lovable duo, Frog and Toad from our childhood series, and “hop” Halloween night away!

Baloo and Bagheera (The Jungle Book (1967))

Reminiscing on the good, old Disney days? Dress up with the soft greys and blues of another iconic, animal duo and dress up as the furry father figures of the cute, jungle-boy Mowgli! This couple’s costumes are really yours for the curating because of the animal ambiguity!

Gary Prince and Marshall Lee (Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake)

The perfect reverse of Princess Bubblegum and Marceline! With heavy implications and contrasting aesthetics, dress up as these enemies turned into something more from the hit spin-off, Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake! Embody the royal, pink vibe with the mysterious darkness of vampirism for this hot duo!