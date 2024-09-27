This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

September 22, 2024, marks the first day of the autumnal equinox, a moment when night and day find balance before the nights get longer. What does this mean? Well, for many, this may mark the bittersweet end of summer adventures, and the return to routines of school and work. However, for many others, it’s the exciting beginning for everything fall—crisp air, cozy sweaters, and the vibrant transformation of the leaves.

I’ll admit, I may be biased. Fall is my favorite season, and not just because my birthday happens to fall in the heart of October, but I also happen to live in New England, a region known for its breathtaking autumn landscapes. There is truly something magical about the way autumn makes its mark here, so I would like to share my favorite activities and spots to fully appreciate the season of fall.

When I think about fall, I think about the comforting aroma of freshly baked apple pie, spiced cider, and pumpkin flavored anything. The beauty of these treats is that they’re often tied with memories spent with friends and family. For instance, Apple picking is the most basic fall tradition. You can wander through yards worth of Apple treats and hand pick your own bushel of apples — whether it’s tart Granny Smith, sweet honey crisp, or the local favorite. McIntosh — and then you have the opportunity to use them for spices, and all sorts of treats. After Apple picking, one can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch, and pick the perfect pumpkin for carving or baking. And of course, no fall season is complete without crafting up the best Jack-O-Lantern and displaying it on your front doorstep.

So, where does one dive into these fun fall festivities? Realistically, you can find fun anywhere you go, but speaking as a person who lives just south of Boston, I have a strong bias for New England. I fully believe that fall is much more than a season, and really a mindset, a way of life. Boston, the heart of Massachusetts, and arguably, the heart of New England, transforms into a beautiful spew of red, orange, and yellow. And the most satisfying part of it all, at least in my opinion, is the sounds of the leaves crunching as you walk throughout the city. The leaves always create the perfect pile up for kids and dogs to dive into–until it’s time to rake them up, of course.

However, New England is not just beautiful in fall; it is also a hotspot for apple production. In fact, this region produces nearly 3.5 million bushels of fresh apples a year. That is a lot of cider and pie! Whether you’re indulging in seasonal flavors, wandering through nature, or simply enjoying the refreshing and crisp fall air, there is truly no better place to experience a true touch of autumn.

The conversation about fall doesn’t end here. We must talk about Halloween! This is one of the season’s most beloved and celebrated holidays. Just as October rolls in, so do the spooky decorations, haunted houses, and costume parties. And honestly, maybe even before that (it is late September, and I have had my skeleton blanket out for about a month now). There is something special about Halloween in New England. There is a certain charm to the old colonial houses and towns, especially during those foggy nights, making them the epitome of a spooky halloween story background.

One must-try experience during the spooky season is taking a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, just north of Boston. Salem is known for its infamous witch trials; the city transforms into basically what one would call a spooky wonderland. During the month of October, hundreds of people gather to experience the haunted tours, costume parades, and ghost walks through its historic streets. If you have a thing for history mixed with a little bit of mystery and all things spooky, this is the spot for you. It is certainly the best way to get into the Halloween spirit!

Halloween is obviously not the only part of the fall fun. The days may become shorter, but the evenings become chillier, making it perfect for bonfires, where you can cozy up in your favorite blanket, toast marshmallows, and simply enjoy the company of friends and family. I personally love the smell of a bonfire, and the sounds of the wood crackling.

There is so much I could say about fall, because I am obsessed with all things fall-related. However, as fall deepens, so too does the sense of comfort and coziness. Because there is so much to enjoy during this time of year, it is perfect to slow down, and really appreciate these simple pleasures. Whether you are decorating with pumpkins and gourds, settling in with a good book with a cup of pumpkin-flavored coffee (or not) in hand, or baking something so delicious, one cannot deny that fall is all about savoring the little moments, and really cannot deny the beauty behind it all.