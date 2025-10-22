5 Fall Activities To Do This Season!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a November baby, I will proudly say that fall is hands down my favorite season. There’s just something about the slight breeze in the air, the unique red and orange leaves, the cozy vibes, and most importantly the fact that apple cider donuts are back on shelves. In my opinion nothing beats the charm of fall. However, living in New England, it’s so short-lived, you blink and it’s winter again. For many this can make this time of the year overwhelming and dreadful. Instead of letting the changing weather bring you down, we can instead romanticize fall and make the most of the season.

To help you romanticize fall this year, I have compiled my ultimate list of falltivities that are fun, and unique that will really get you in that cozy mood.

1. Pumpkin Painting

Let’s be real, pumpkin carving is a classic fall must do and is super fun, but it can also become a huge mess. Between cleaning the pumpkin guts and struggling to carve a smiley face, the experience can become a hassle . Still want to decorate your pumpkins? Try painting them instead! All you’ll need is some pumpkins of any shape or size, paint, and brushes. Using those tools, your next step will be to let your creativity shine. Draw on some spooky ghosts, or zombies to keep up with those Halloween vibes. Want to extend the fun and set up a painting station and bring your friends and family along? This activity can make for a good time and also make some cute decor to put on your front porch or yard.

2. Apple Picking

Fall months just happen to be the time when apples are in season. Grab some of your friends and family and head over to your local orchard and pick some apples. Nothing screams quintessential fall activity like going to the orchard. The apples will be super fresh and the vibes will be just right. This also is a good way to spend some time outdoors before the snowy months. To keep the good vibes going, head home with your apples and make a super yummy and cozy apple pie using simple ingredients such as the apples (of course), pie crust, sugar, butter, eggs, and some spices such as nutmeg or cinnamon! Plus, by visiting a local orchard you will also be supporting a local business which is a win for everyone!

3. Pressing Leaves

One of the many greats about fall is the beautiful foliage. The leaves changing colors, and their unique shapes truly are one of the most breathtaking features of the season. As the leaves start to fall, take advantage of it and take a walk to find some pretty leaves. Once you have all your picks, you can head home with the leaves and begin the pressing process. To do this you’ll want to take your leaves and place them on a piece of paper (cardstock, newspaper, or wax paper) and place some sort of flat heavy object over it. Let time do its thing in flattening the leaves. After the leaves are pressed you can put them in a frame or keep them in the journal to have a long lasting fall keepsake.

4. Going on a Hayride

This next activity will bring you right back to your elementary school days. As a throwback activity head over to your local farm and book a hayride. This can either be a hayride at a pretty farm with some great scenery, which is perfect for photos and yet another good excuse to be outside. If you’re looking for more of a Halloween vibe instead, book a spooky hayride and get all the thrills and scares of the spooky season. This is a simple way to have some fun with friends and yet again support your local farms!

5. Attend a Fall Festival or Fair

There’s no better way to celebrate fall than at a fall festival or fair. Grab a couple of friends and head over to your local fair/festival. This is the best way to get in all those fall vibes from one place. Enjoy all the yummy treats like caramel apples, fun rides, and cozy activities. If you’re a New England local, some fun ones to visit are the Big E Fair which has all the fall vibes and live music, and the Topsfield Fair which is known as America’s oldest county fair. This is a perfect way to spend your fall weekends with friends.

Going from the hot summer nights to the cool fall can be a little daunting at times. It’s important that we see the fall season as not what is coming after it but for what it is, a time to slow down and spend time connecting with yourself and your loved ones. These activities may seem like nothing but, by doing them, not only will you be able to make the most of the season but you will also be able to make lasting memories with those you love. So grab your fall sweater, and some hot chocolate, and let’s make this fall count!