Something I’ve found significant is keeping a running list of things to look forward to in the year ahead and checking off events as they come and go. This list can consist of anything from concerts to vacations to getting a tattoo. Anything I will look forward to throughout the year. I find this motivates me and keeps me positive about the year ahead.

Anticipation is a powerful emotion; it triggers the release of dopamine, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter that boosts mood and motivates us to look forward to something pleasurable. When we have events lined up that we’re excited about, it helps break up the repetitiveness of everyday life. Whether it’s the excitement of finally seeing your favorite artist, going on a long-awaited vacation, or even something like the satisfaction of getting a tattoo that has been on your mind for years, it’s the little things in everyday life that make life enjoyable.

Since I’ve found anticipation to become such a positive part of my life, I try to plan something small to look forward to at least once a week. Nothing I would include in my overarching “Things To Look Forward To In 2025” list, but small things like a dinner with close friends will keep me excited throughout my week. I think planning small things to excite you day to day is key to maintaining a positive life.

If you practice instilling small wins into your everyday life, you can better romanticize your life. Small things, like a walk in the park or drinks with friends, can elevate your daily life. By paying attention to these small pleasures, we foster a richer daily life filled with gratitude, mindfulness, and well-being.

Planning something you could look forward to tends to turn your focus from what’s missing in your life to what’s present. When you intentionally incorporate times of joy, no matter how small, you start to recognize the abundance surrounding you. This practice helps you foster a more positive outlook toward life as you begin to see affluence in even the most routine tasks.

All of these little moments of planned joy offer a sense of peace in a world where so much of what happens is beyond our control. This sense of freedom in happiness stems from choosing what you look forward to, which can be empowering, especially when circumstances around you are overwhelming or unpredictable. By focusing on the small, positive aspects of life that you can control, you restate your capability to create joy and fulfillment on your terms.

Romanticizing life encourages you to observe the world with a sense of awe and appreciation, allowing you to feel more in tune with the people and the world around you. To do this, I suggest filling your calendar with events and moments that will bring you joy. These events help to break up the repetitiveness of your everyday life.

So book that dinner reservation and buy the plane tickets. Let’s make 2025 a year filled with anticipation.