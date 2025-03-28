10 THINGS TO DO DURING SPRING BREAK IF YOU HAVE NO PLANS IN BOSTON!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Staying home this Spring Break with no plans and not sure what to do? Here are some fun activity ideas that you can do solo, as a date, or in groups!

1) Thrifting or Vintage Markets:

If you haven’t checked out your local thrift store or visited a vintage market with several vendors, you are missing out on finding unique second hand pieces and accessories! If you always feel stuck and that you can’t find anything at the thrift store, look on Pinterest for “Spring Outfit Inspo” and try to recreate these outfits with things you find at the thrift store/vintage markets. Some of my favorite places to go thrifting in the Boston area are Savers, Cambridge Antique Market (which has FIVE floors of vintage, antiques, clothes, camera/tech, and more!) and the Brighton Bazaar Markets! I’m actually also going to attend the “Select Spring Thrift Festival” hosted by Select Markets this upcoming Sunday, March 23 for the first time, and I’m beyond excited!

2) The Clayroom:

This creative fun spot located in Brookline is perfect for those who love to paint and all things pottery! The Clayroom is a paint your own pottery studio where you can select your piece of pottery from a huge variety of items! They have 56 colors to choose from, stencils, and pencils for you to decorate starting at $20 for two hours. The Clayroom also offers private pottery throwing classes for groups of two max starting at $60 for two hours, which is perfect for someone who wants to learn the basics of using the potter’s wheel.

3) Make Charm Bracelets & Necklaces at FoundBoston:

Make your own unique charm necklaces and bracelets at Found located in Cambridge! Found is a set of two side by side sustainable styled stores including vintage, second hand designer clothing and streetwear, and this DIY charm bar that is at the store furthest from Mass Ave (Store 002). The charm bar includes hundreds of charm options, and you can make jewelry perfectly unique to your style. It’s also open from Tuesday through Sunday: Tues-Fri 12-6 p.m., Saturdays 12 to 7 p.m., and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.! More information can be found on their Instagram page: @found.boston

4) Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Boston Seaport:

This unforgettable dine-in theatre experience is located in Seaport where their “ninja trained staff” as they call it, serves you while you’re in the theater watching a movie! It’s also highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance for any popular screenings. The Alamo theatre offers full food and drink menus, including a kids menu with a la carte options. Menus include all courses: appetizer, entree, dessert, as well as full bar options including cocktails, spirits, award-winning milkshakes and a huge local selection of draft beers. All guests are encouraged to arrive 30 min prior to a show to experience a personally-crafted pre-show program unique to each film, and to allow for the full service experience!

5) SilverDove Afternoon Tea:

This super cute, relaxing spot is perfect to catch up with a friend, have a date, or even spend time with yourself! Silver Dove Afternoon Tea is a locally-owned English-style tea room located in historic downtown Boston, right next to the Freedom Trail. They also offer 90 minute reservations for afternoon tea Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are available up to six weeks in advance, and they can accommodate parties of up to six guests on weekends, and parties of up to 12 guests Wednesday through Friday. I definitely recommend this spot and their mini desserts are to die for!

6) Tutugether Newbury Street:

This is your next ultimate crafting destination! Tutugether located on Newbury St. is a passionate crafting store that offers quality materials and expert guidance and encourages creativity and artistic expression of all skill levels to bring Boston’s art community together. Art services offered include spinning art, tufting, pouring art, and decoden art!

7) The Sugar Connection:

This is your sign to take a cake decorating class! The Sugar Connection is Boston’s one and only pop-up cake decorating class with three to four exciting classes each month featuring rotating seasonal themes. Come in and showcase your creativity as you learn to color, frost, and decorate a delicious four inch cake! This activity is perfect for date nights or discovering a new hobby while creating unforgettable memories with your friends. Plus, enjoy a cozy atmosphere with drinks and dining options as they host with small business restaurants to further celebrate their community! More information can be found on their website!

8) Barre Groove:

Need a new enjoyable workout day? Barre Groove might be the place you need to go to! Their workout classes help women with busy schedules build a long lasting consistent routine to get healthier and feel their best! Every 45-minute class is designed to give you everything you need including strength, cardio, and full-body results while using trampolines, weights, and resistance bands. The Barre Groove combines high-intensity movements with low-impact exercises to maximize efficiency and protect your joints. You can join now with three classes for $49!

9) BUJI DESIGN Boston:

Buji Design located on Newbury Street is where you can become your own fashion and clothing designer for a day! Visiting Buji Design will empower and encourage you to explore and experiment with your creativity. You can choose from t-shirts, hoodies, and high quality clothing and accessories that you can personalize and watch the whole creation process. Different techniques used at BUJI Design include heat press machines, sewing machines, embroidery machine, direct-to-film printer, hole punching machine, and a vinyl cutting machine. More details on their website!

10) Lovestruck Bookstore:

Now last but most certainly not least is this lovey dovey bookstore! This is located in Cambridge and it’s the first ever local romance bookstore that celebrates love in all its forms! Lovestruck Bookstore is a diverse community where every reader belongs and expert staff puts together an extensive collection, from classic tropes to groundbreaking narratives, ensuring everyone finds their perfect match. They also offer a café and wine bar, romantic merchandise, and engaging events! More details on their website!