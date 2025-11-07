10 Pastries You Must Try if You Love Sugar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the moment I could remember I have always loved sweets. After school, I would beg my mom to buy me candy or soda. When everyone and I would eat out, I would grab the menu and look at the dessert section, which I still do to this day.

When I was in high school and looking for a part time job, I told all my friends how I wanted to work at a bakery. I would watch ASMR views on YouTube and pretend it was me baking.

Then after so many years of fantasizing about working in a bakery, it became a reality. I was exposed to so many different kinds of pastries that I had never heard of before.

Since I have tried a lot of different types of pastries and I am always looking for a new sweet treat to add to my lost list of favorite pastries, here’s a list of pastries that you should have if you love sweets.

Canelè

This is a small cylinder shaped pastry originating from Bordeaux. It is a caramelized crust and soft custard center that practically melts in your mouth. The main ingredients are flour, vanilla, rum, sugar and egg yolk.

Eclair

This finger shaped pastry is made from Choux pastry dough. It is filled with a chocolate, vanilla, or coffee custard, and dipped in fondant. The Eclair is airy and crunchy because of the dough and the best ones have a thick filling.

Pan Suissie

Translated to Swiss Beard in English, that one pastry that everyone should try at least twice in their life. This Viennoise pastry is made from brioche dough filled with vanilla pasty cream and sprinkled with chocolate.

Koung-Amann

It has been described as a caramelized croissant. This labor intensive pastry is created by folding layers of dough with butter and sugar, resulting in a caramelized exterior, and a soft, flaky interior.

Lemon Meringue Tart

If you love lemons and tarts, then this is the perfect dessert for you. Made of almond flour crust, lemon curd filling, with meringue on top. The sweetness from the meringue balances out the sourness from the lemon curd. It is the perfect pastry to have on a hot summer day.

Pain aux raisin

Also known as a raisin crossant, is a spiral french pastry made from laminated dough with vanilla pastry cream and raisins.

Madeleines

Made of eggs, butter, vanilla extract, and flour. The mini sponge cakes are perfect with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Making the perfect pastry to snack on.

Berliner

This German donut is made of yeast dough, filled with either raspberry, strawberry or apricot jam and covered in powdered sugar.

Taiyaki

The first time I had this Japanese fish shaped pastry was with my sister in Boston and I became obsessed with it. This classic Japanese snack has been loved for many centuries, it is made from a batter similar to waffles and is baked in a metal taiyaki pan. It is typically filled with anko (sweet red bean), but you can also get it with a filling of vanilla or chocolate custard.

Maritozzi

I consider Maritozzi to be one of the best pastries in the world. This Italian brioche bun from Rome is filled with whipped cream, is made of flour, egg, yeast vanilla extract, and whipped cream with mascarpone. It is a light, airy treat with just the right amount of sweetness.

The world of pastries is vast and wide. You can never go wrong with indulging in something sweet every once in a while and expanding your plate to new tastes. Go visit your local bakery and one in a different city to try the pastries on this list. And you feel like challenging yourself. You can make the pastries with family and friends for fun.