You Need More Hobbies (And Here Are Some Ideas)

In this day and age — especially as a college student — it is so easy to get caught up in life and forget to do things you actually enjoy. It feels like everything we do just to stay afloat takes up so much time and energy, and after a long day, all we want to do is lie down and stare at the wall. The whole purpose of hobbies is to stop this spiral and to allow you to pursue something you are passionate about simply for your own enjoyment. We spend so much of our lives trying to please others, and we need to remember to take time for ourselves. As a very creative person, I am always on the hunt for a new hobby — but I have definitely found some standouts over the years.

My Favorites

One of my favorite, and arguably the most classic, hobbies is reading. I’ve been a big reader my whole life, but over the past year and a half at college, it has become harder and harder to stick with. Every time I want to read, in the back of my mind, I know there is work I need to do for classes, and I shouldn’t be spending brainpower reading for fun instead of studying. This is the thing that has held me back from essentially all of my hobbies in college. When there is other work to be done, I find it hard to actually focus on something that brings me joy. A way I have begun to combat this is by making sure the last thing I do before going to bed is read, and it can’t be for class. Not only has this helped to reignite my love of reading, but it has helped my sleep schedule as well (which is always a plus).

On top of reading, some of my other favorite hobbies are crocheting, sewing, knitting, and journaling. I find all of these tasks extremely therapeutic and relaxing, which is definitely why I prioritize finding time for them. At the end of a stressful day, if I know I can unwind by working on a crochet project while watching my favorite show, or by journaling about everything in my head, rather than just scrolling on my phone, it makes decompressing easier and more enjoyable. I find that whenever I have small pockets of free time, I have begun to gravitate away from creative hobbies, because I’m worried I will get too wrapped up in them and never get back to work. However, I can now say for sure that taking a 10-minute break to scroll on my phone rarely makes me productive again, and I actually find it easier to balance schoolwork with hobbies than with my phone.

AND More…

These are all practices that I picked up early on in my life, which I think help significantly in continuing them in college. The hardest part about picking up a new hobby, especially a creative one, is the learning process. When it is hard even to find time in your day to pursue a hobby, it is even harder to find the time to learn a new one. However, in the age of technology, there are so many free video tutorials for every single activity you could think of all over the internet. It’s easier now more than ever to teach yourself a new skill, and while it may seem daunting, it can also be extremely rewarding.

The most important thing to remember when it comes to hobbies is that the whole purpose is to develop as a person outside of your daily norms, which should be fun and relaxing! It can be as simple as watching a documentary or coloring, just as long as it is something that you enjoy. If you ever feel like your life is becoming too monotonous and lacking in hobbies, you shouldn’t have to look far. Any activity that brings you joy is a hobby; it’s just about ensuring that this task benefits your life and doesn’t add stress.

