Wicked Is Uncannily Relevant To Our Sociopolitical Climate

This past week, moviegoers have been flocking to their local theaters decked out in pink and green for the release of Wicked, a musical film based on the beloved Broadway show of the same name.

The highly anticipated film has already shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing movie in North America during its opening weekend. However, beneath the captivating music and breathtaking visuals lies a profound allegory for our current political landscape.

How does a story set in a fictional fantasy land relate to modern society? When we take a closer look, we find that the United States and the Land of Oz have much more in common than one might initially think.

Despite being over two decades old, Wicked remains as relevant as ever, with themes of power, social injustice, and corruption that mirror our contemporary society.

Prejudice and Discrimination

One of the central themes explored in Wicked is prejudice and exclusion, as Elphaba is consistently marginalized and “othered” because of her green skin. The ostracism she faces throughout the film serves as an allegory for the deeply rooted racism prevalent within our society.

From the moment Elphaba is born, she is looked down upon for being green. Society’s negative perception of her skin color causes her to endure prejudice throughout her life — a reality that, unfortunately, reflects the experiences of many people in the real world.

One particular social injustice represented in Wicked is the persistent dehumanization and unfair labeling of Black people in the United States. For centuries, those in power have shaped the narratives of Black people to justify systemic oppression and uphold structures of inequality. Elphaba’s experiences of discrimination closely mirror this enduring injustice.

Wicked also addresses microaggressions often directed at marginalized communities in the real world. For instance, the film includes the line “I don’t see color,” to highlight the ignorance behind using such phrases to defend or dismiss racism.

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, has shared that her portrayal of the character is deeply influenced by her experiences as a Black woman. After being cast, Erivo ensured that Elphaba’s green skin did not overshadow her Black identity — an intentional and meaningful choice.

“I hope it’s a bit of a love letter to everyone who feels different, who feels out of place, to all of the Black women who have walked into rooms and felt like they haven’t been welcomed,” Erivo told Variety.

Privilege and apathy

Glinda and Fiyero are two characters in Wicked who embody privilege and apathy, showcasing how the two traits often go hand-in-hand and highlighting the real-world effects of privilege on modern society.

Glinda was born into a wealthy family and benefits from immense privilege, with most things being handed to her on a silver platter. This sense of entitlement causes her to react dramatically when things don’t go her way.

Similarly, Fiyero is an apathetically carefree, wealthy, and white prince who, at the begging of the film, is ignorant to the struggles of others.

In the song “Dancing Through Life,” he sings, “Life is fraught less when you’re thoughtless. Those who don’t try never look foolish,” revealing his belief that avoiding responsibility and effort leads to an easier life.

Both Fiyero and Glinda have the privilege of being able to “dance through life” without consequence, while Elphaba does not share the same luxury due to the constraints of societal structures.

Through these characters, Wicked critiques how privilege enables people in the real world to ignore social issues.

Power and propaganda

Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, builds on the classic film’s role as a political allegory for 20th-century American politics. In both stories, the Wizard represents the illusion of power, much like a political leader who deceives the population into believing that he can help, despite his hidden powerlessness.

In the film, lies regarding Elphaba and other marginalized groups, such as the animals, are spread to instill fear. The propaganda in Wicked is reflective of the real world, as it mirrors how fear and misinformation are often used by those in power to manipulate and control society.

An example of the use of fear to maintain societal control in Wicked is when Madame Morrible calls Elphaba a “wicked witch.” This dehumanizing name makes it easier for the people of Oz to fear and hate Elphaba without question. In modern society, propaganda often includes harmful language and stereotypes to make people less empathetic and to blame certain groups — such as people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and immigrants- for societal problems.

The Wizard’s line, “the best way to bring folks together is to give them a really good enemy,” is a clear reflection of how fear and scapegoating are used to unite people at the expense of marginalized communities.

Conclusion

With the current sociopolitical climate, especially following this year’s presidential election, Wicked feels more impactful than ever in its 21 years since debuting. Its messages of resilience, truth, and representation resonate deeply, serving as a reminder of the importance of challenging oppression and cultivating an equitable society.

Wicked is a powerful reminder that we can defy gravity by refusing to the by play the rules of someone else’s game — because everyone deserves the chance to fly.

