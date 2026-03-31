Why We’re Craving Gentle Male Heroes Again: Masculinity and Moral Choice in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a time where toxic masculinity is perpetuated online and the objectification of women is echoed amongst certain male-centered communities, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms provides audiences with a good male hero. While the term “good” is simple and quite plain, it perfectly encompasses the character of Ser Duncan the Tall. He fights to protect women and men, maintaining the vows he swore when becoming a knight, and serves as a reminder that there are still gentle male role models.

A lot of online discourse focuses on overly masculine men who highlight the extreme lengths they go to in order to achieve certain physiques on social media. Ser Duncan, on the other hand, stands 6 feet 11 inches tall in a world where abnormally tall people are considered outsiders. Not only does he use his uniqueness to his advantage, but he also takes pride in it.

Ser Duncan is a reminder that empowering, gentle male characters are alive and well in cinema and continue to serve as role models for younger generations. He stands the test of time, acting as a portrayal of positive masculinity that will permeate bookshelves and streaming services for years to come.

Sophia Apteker

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a relatively new show, and so in an effort to introduce audiences to it, I will give some background. The show is a Game of Thrones spin-off set roughly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Ser Duncan is mentioned in the main series briefly, with Joffery Baratheon remarking that the hedge knight has multiple pages of accolades when most knights only have a few sentences.

What is a hedge knight? Fair question. A hedge knight is simply a knight who sleeps in hedges, i.e., bushes, as they have no home. They travel through villages, sleep under the stars, and find shelter in bushes or under trees. This is the type of knight Ser Duncan is.

Without giving away too much of what happens in the show, the main takeaway I perceived was the emphasis on Ser Duncan’s moral compass. He may lie, and he may break the rules, but when it comes to him, unjust rules are meant to be broken. As mentioned before, we live in a time where influencers are constantly perpetuating unhealthy regimens, misogynistic ideals, and harmful beauty standards.

It is refreshing to see a character on screen that is kind-hearted and righteous, even when enacting violence, because it serves as a reminder that individuals, men specifically, have the power to do right. This does not negate the role of women whatsoever, who have fought for decades to showcase the importance of fighting towards a more inclusive future.

I hope the fame of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will show men that there is masculinity in being vulnerable and standing up for what is morally correct. It does not require someone to become a knight; it simply requires them to stand up for others’ rights.

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