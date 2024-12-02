Why Tommy Shelby is the Brains Behind the Peaky Blinders

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve watched Peaky Blinders before, you know that Tommy Shelby runs the operation. And, if there’s one thing he’s mastered, it’s knowing who he can and can’t trust.

It only takes one interaction for Tommy to understand someone’s character — specifically whether their intentions are genuine or deceitful.

Fool Tommy Shelby once — shame on you. Fool Tommy Shelby twice — you probably won’t even make it that far.

As for family, an attack on one is a declaration of war on all. Although Tommy may have arguments with his siblings or Aunt Pol every so often, family ties run deep. The saying, “blood is thicker than water,” applies both literally and figuratively in this case.

In the city of Birmingham, the name “Tommy Shelby” is so feared that it keeps people in line. His walk, talk, and overall presence can intimidate even the most confident of men.

At the same time, Tommy recognizes the need for strategic alliances that will propel Shelby Company Limited forward. His connections with powerful businessmen, politicians, and even criminals give him leverage and insight during critical situations and transactions. With his military experience as well, Tommy is able to assert himself tactically and remain one step ahead at all times.

His cold and often calculating approach to business also allows him to make ruthless decisions that would otherwise sway someone with a strong moral compass.

Perhaps most important, Tommy Shelby is a visionary, far ahead of his time. England in the early 1900s was filled with revolution, new and emerging political organizations, and deep despair post-WWI. For most working-class individuals, advancement was not possible.

Despite heavy reliance on his vices at times — alcohol, smoking, and women, Tommy Shelby challenges existing power structures to redefine the meaning of success in industrial Birmingham. He goes after what he wants without hesitation and plans for the long-term success of his empire. Tommy’s desire to build a legacy under the Shelby name are consistently at the forefront of his thoughts and actions, influencing every move he makes.

For Tommy, there is no separation between business and personal life, and that is what makes him the brains behind the Peaky blinders.

