Why the Internet Can’t Stop Crying over Punch the Monkey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are two types of people on the Internet right now—people who have seen Punch the monkey. And people who are about to have their emotional stability destroyed when they do.

Over the past few weeks, a tiny Japanese macaque named Punch has accidentally become the Internet’s newest emotional support animal. If you’ve opened TikTok, X, or Instagram recently, you’ve probably seen the now-viral clips: a baby monkey hugging a stuffed orangutan like it’s his lifeline.

And for reasons that are part science, part psychology, and part “the Internet loves a sad little guy,” millions of people cannot stop crying about him.

First of All: Who Is Punch?

Punch is a Japanese macaque (aka a snow monkey) living at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba, Japan. He was born on July 26, 2025, but was unfortunately abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

Because baby macaques normally stick to their mothers for warmth and security, zookeepers had to hand-raise him with bottle feeding and constant monitoring. To help comfort him, they gave him a plush orangutan toy to hold onto—basically the monkey-equivalent of a childhood teddy bear.

P.S. — this is an image of an orangutan!

And yes, he carries it everywhere.

He sleeps with it.

He hugs it.

He runs to it when he gets scared.

Which is adorable in theory—but devastating once the Internet got involved.

Punch became viral after a short clip started circulating online in early 2026.

In the video, another monkey drags the baby macaque briefly across the enclosure. Punch scrambles away and immediately grabs his stuffed toy for comfort.

*Cue the Internet collectively screaming*

One repost of the clip on X reportedly gained over 11 million views within a day, while other posts racked up millions more across TikTok and Instagram. Within hours, people were declaring emotional war on the monkey that pulled him.

Comments ranged from protective to… slightly unhinged.

“Someone protect him immediately.”

“I’m about to fly to Japan and fight that monkey.”

“He deserves the world.”

Within days, hashtags like #HangInTherePunch started circulating across social media.

Basically, the Internet had adopted him.

Before anyone books a flight to Japan to avenge him, there’s some important context.

According to staff at Ichikawa City Zoo, what happened in the viral video was actually normal macaque behavior.

Young monkeys often get pushed around a bit as they learn the social hierarchy of their group. It’s less “playground bullying” and more “learning monkey manners.”

The zoo later explained that Punch has safe retreat areas in his enclosure, and that caretakers closely monitor his interactions with other monkeys.

More recent videos even show Punch playing and being groomed by other macaques, which suggests he’s slowly finding his place in the group.

So while the Internet panicked, Punch was basically just having a normal (if slightly chaotic) monkey childhood.

The Internet’s Favorite Trope: The Sad Little Guy

Punch’s viral moment fits perfectly into a long Internet tradition: the collective obsession with the “sad little guy.”

Think about it. The Internet loves:

rescue animals

underdogs

awkward babies

anything holding a stuffed animal

Punch hits all four categories at once, which is basically viral gold.

There’s also something deeply human about projecting emotions onto animals. When people see Punch hugging his toy after getting scared, it feels weirdly relatable—like watching a toddler grab their blanket after a bad day.

Anthropomorphism (the tendency to assign human emotions to animals) is incredibly powerful online, especially when combined with cute visuals.

And let’s be honest: a baby monkey clutching a plush toy looks like something straight out of a Pixar movie.

Punch’s unexpected Internet stardom has already had real-world effects. Reports suggest the viral attention has increased visitors to Ichikawa City Zoo, with people hoping to see the tiny celebrity macaque in person.

Some brands and organizations have even taken notice—at one point, additional plush toys were donated for him from IKEA after the original went viral.

So yes: a monkey hugging a stuffed animal has now influenced zoo attendance and toy donations.

The Internet is such a funny place.

So…Why Are We All So Invested?

At the end of the day, Punch’s story resonates because it taps into something very simple: vulnerability.

He’s small.

He’s figuring things out.

He clings to something soft when he’s scared.

That’s basically every human at some point in their life.

Punch probably has no idea he’s famous. He’s just living his life, carrying around his stuffed orangutan and learning how to be a monkey.

But somewhere across the Internet, millions of people are rooting for him.

And honestly? So am I!

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