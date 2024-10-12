The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember it like it was yesterday… when nine year old me would scroll through the only app I had at the time, YouTube, and watch content like Schoolisha (if you know, you know), Black Friday shopping vlogs, “What I Got For Christmas” videos, and various other beauty and lifestyle videos. Cut to almost a decade later and here I am, 18 years old, wondering what the hell happened to YouTube. When I ask this question, I don’t mean to imply that it has anything to do with the platform itself, nor that it is their fault the app is not as popular as it used to be. Instead, I intend to hint at the fact that horizontal-based content — due to the sudden rise of vertical-based content — has become irrelevant.

This rise of vertical-based content, mainly because of the world-renowned and ever-growing app TikTok, has caused YouTube to become unimportant to many people who use social media. However, if someone reading this right now still holds their phone horizontally (a crazy concept these days), and clicks on their favorite YouTuber’s channel, you are not alone, because I still do that too.

Why Vertical Content?

This leads me to another question which loops in my head almost every day: Why are we so addicted to vertical-based content?

Admittedly, I am also guilty of the repetitive scrolling through my “Suggested” page on Instagram, so I know there is some distinctive thing about vertical-based content that lures social media users in. But what is it?

I like to believe that it is at least partly because your questions can be answered and your interests can be discovered at a significantly faster pace than if you were to watch a YouTube video. For instance, I used to watch videos such as “Back To School Outfits To Enhance Your Style!” or something along those lines. With this rise of vertical-based content, you can watch a video with that same concept being portrayed, but there is no introduction, no explanation involved, and no talking. It’s just a person showing different clips of different outfits, with a popular song playing over it. And, it is MUCH faster. So. We. Just. Keep. Scrolling.

An article, by Brown University, speaks of this idea that when we are scrolling through TikTok, we are in a state of deep concentration, they describe to be as a “flow-like state”. Additionally, the study mentions how the personalized “For You” pages give content to you based on what you have given activity to in the past. Making your “For You” page even more addicting.

But it’s kinda sad, right?

Yes, a 30 second video is a lot more convenient. However, the fact that it has become the norm for us, that any video longer than a minute makes us want to scroll past it, truly speaks to the collective lack of patience we, as a generation, have developed.

We want, and need, our content given to us at what feels like an expeditious pace.

What about YouTubers?

The way in which social media users and audiences of content creation choose to digest content has changed, but have YouTubers changed the way in which they produce their content?

The answer is yes and no.

When you look at YouTubers such as Emma Chamberlain, someone who has beautifully progressed as a content creator and has an insanely successful coffee company, you can clearly see that she has changed her YouTube videos from comedic and intimate vlogs, to now more cinematic, movie-like videos. Whether this is due to the rise of vertical-based content, or because of her brand change and her own personal interests, her content has drastically changed.

However, my favorite YouTubers, such as Remi Ashten Cruz, @missremiashten on Instagram, have still stuck to that same vlog and lifestyle content. The only difference is that she has adapted to this change, and posts more short-form, vertical videos as well.

I Miss you, Youtube!

Although I am giving a lot of voice to this growth of vertically styled videos and content, I am actually quite mad about the fact that it has become remarkably more popular than a good ‘ole YouTube video.

I think watching long-form content is important because it gives you an actual taste of what someone’s life is like. It feels more personal, and like a community. For example, if you discover a TikToker you really love, and discover they have a YouTube channel as well, you are most likely going to click on that YouTube link, and watch some of their videos. It is truly exhilarating to watch your favorite content creator put out long-form videos, especially if they are of interest to you. We watch content to — as funny as it may sound — learn stuff about people and things, and to be influenced.

If we want to enhance our style, we are going to watch a video about improving one’s style. If we are hungry and waiting for our food to arrive, we might be more interested in watching some “eat with me” or “cook with me” videos. So, wouldn’t you rather watch those exact types of videos but instead of them being literally 30 seconds long, they are up to 30 minutes long?!

Please, Gen Z, can we be a little more patient?

