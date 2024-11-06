Why Gilmore Girls is the Ultimate Cozy Fall Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As soon as the air turns crisp and the leaves start to fall, Gilmore Girls instantly reappears in my Netflix queue, and a 45-minute break easily turns into a binge session. There’s something about Gilmore Girls that feels like fall — cozy, nostalgic, and endlessly comforting. And if you’re a college student like me, navigating the chaos of a busy fall semester, the show feels like a warm hug after a long day of classes, assignments, and homework.

Lorelai Gilmore, the witty, easily distractible, and slightly chaotic mom of Rory, never fails to cheer me up. Sure, Lorelai and I share a deep addiction to coffee, but my connection to the show runs much deeper than that. I see bits of myself in her, whether she’s rapid-firing sarcastic comments or getting completely sidetracked by her thoughts. “My brain is a wild jungle full of scary gibberish”, Lorelai once said, and honestly, I second that. Though, Gilmore Girls has a way of taming that jungle. Something is calming and relatable about watching her navigate life, work, and motherhood with a perfectly imperfect grace, especially when I’m juggling classes, projects, and clubs, and trying to maintain a social life.

When college life starts feeling inescapable and all-nighters and energy drinks become the norm, Gilmore Girls acts as my perfect rescue. Rory’s journey — from balancing the academic pressure of Chilton to navigating life at Yale –hits close to home. Her late-night study sessions, coffee-fueled mornings, and occasional academic panics reflect real student experiences, serving as a reminder that it’s okay not to have it all figured out. Even a seemingly perfect student has a lot of background struggles.

As midterms pile up, the sight of Rory and Lorelai bundled up in knitted mufflers and sweaters walking through the crisp autumn streets of Stars Hollow feels like a reminder to take a breather. Even with their busy lives, they make time for the simple things — a cup of coffee, a witty mother-daughter conversation, or a walk-through town — and that’s the vibe we all crave during a chaotic fall semester. Moreover, Rory’s navigation of awkward moments and complicated relationships with Lorelai, Emily, and Richard adds another layer of realism, especially in fall — a season known for bringing families together, for better or worse.

Lane, Rory’s best friend, also reflects the struggles of many in college. As an Indian navigating high parental expectations and academic validation while trying to embrace my identity can be difficult, and Lane makes me feel less alone in the process. Her perseverance serves as a reminder that fall is all about growth and change.

Gilmore Girls has an undeniable nostalgia, even for first-time viewers. It evokes memories of simpler times, with its small-town festivals, close-knit community, and the feeling of belonging. Let’s be real: the number of times I’ve wished for a Luke’s Diner in Amherst is not even okay. The show is like a visual form of a warm hug, a cozy blanket, or a hot cup of cocoa — making you feel at ease, as though everything is going to be okay, even when life feels overwhelming. It’s the kind of show that reminds you to slow down, to appreciate the sound of crunching leaves, and to take a moment for yourself.

Yes! I am already rewatching it for the 10th time this fall.



