Where to Escape to this Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is just around the corner, and it is time to escape the cold weather, pull out your favorite bathing suit, put on your favorite pair of sunglasses, and buy that plane ticket. Get ready to have some fun in the sun and take a break from school, work, or any other routine stressors. Lie back on a lounge chair and look up to see palm trees shading your face, while the sun gives you the perfect color on your cheeks. Here are three places to unwind at during spring break.

Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Disney World is an excellent spring break destination because it features mild, sunny weather, ideal for jumping into a pool to cool down. Although crowds are busier during spring break, the season offers a vibrant atmosphere, extended park hours, and comfortable temperatures compared to the summer heat. Orlando has ideal spring weather, with temperatures generally warm without the extreme heat and humidity of summer, or the risk of being caught in a hurricane. The majority of hotels near Disney offer pools, so the warm weather makes it a great time to enjoy the pools and visit Disney World’s many water parks. Disney World’s parks are full of energy, sometimes offering special themed food and merchandise. This is the perfect place for a family trip because there is something fun for every age.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico, is an ideal spring break destination offering a blend of Caribbean beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich history. Additionally, the best part is that it is in the US, providing a getaway without the worry of bringing your passport and going through customs. During the high season (mid-December to April), San Juan features warm, sunny weather and a lively, walkable area such as Old San Juan. Travelers can enjoy clean and gorgeous beaches like Condado, Isla Verde, and Ocean Park, which are close in proximity to major hotels, bars, and restaurants. Puerto Rico is also home to vibrant nightlife and culture, where people can dance, listen to music, and let loose. Old San Juan has an expansive historical background as well, with plenty of photo opportunities through its colorful streets. Additionally, most of the major areas in Puerto Rico are extremely walkable, reducing the need for cars, taxis, and Ubers.

Turks and Caicos Islands

The Turks and Caicos Islands are a top spring break destination because they offer pristine white-sand beaches, particularly the renowned Grace Bay Beach, with sunny weather and calm turquoise waters perfect for snorkeling, diving, and water sports. It is easily accessible through direct flights from many US cities, providing either a family-friendly or romantic escape. April and May are considered ideal months to visit, as they feature warm, sunny, and breezy conditions with little rain. Additionally, the islands have stunning, crystal clear water and vibrant coral reefs, providing excellent opportunities for snorkeling and diving. The typical length of time travelers stay is about a week due to its accessibility by flight, as most major US cities fly there. Beyond the beach, travelers can enjoy boat trips, kayaking, paddleboarding, or exploring local spots. It is the perfect time to take in the natural landscape with humpback whales migrating through the area through early April, allowing travelers to find one in the ocean. On a romantic note, while it offers luxurious resorts and spas, it is generally quieter than other typical spring break spots, providing a more intimate and private atmosphere.

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All of these places are ideal spots to book a relaxing trip for spring break. Whether it is a family, duo, or solo trip, these places include all of the necessities to have some fun in the sun and take a break from any stress. Spring break is a time of relaxation and reconnecting, and these destinations will have you feeling refreshed to take on the rest of the semester. Bring out your suitcase and get ready to bask in some warm air.

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