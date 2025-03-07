The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather is slowly, but surely, getting warmer (emphasis on slowly), the question of what we’re wearing this spring arises. I’m sure you’ve seen several girls on TikTok and Instagram try to sell you clothing from their storefront. I sure have, but the question is: What’s actually trending right now? Well, I think I have a few ideas.

Spring is a tricky season to dress for; the weather can be quite unpredictable. Will it be pouring outside, or will it be 70 degrees? You can never know. That’s why it’s best to be prepared in advance with a cute, layered outfit. After some research, I believe I know what’s in for this spring.

CARDIGANS

Not only are cardigans cute, but they also provide a warm layer. Personally, I find this one from Hollister to be absolutely adorable, and I love the fact that it’s no-close. It feels less bulky and makes the layering look much cuter, in my opinion. Not to mention, the color choices are absolutely adorable! I think that pairing your outfit with a cardigan elevates the look without trying, making you look stylish yet effortless for spring.

Midi Skirts

I’m a massive fan of this trend. I think midi skirts are absolutely adorable and really fit the whimsical vibes of the spring season. I really like the fact that you can dress it up for a fancy dinner or something similar and also dress it down to make it more casual. A lot of different brands have some very beautiful midi skirts, but I think Princess Polly has some of the best ones I’ve seen. I’m a big fan of this midi skirt in particular because, as I mentioned, you can dress it up or down. Also, I think a midi skirt is one piece of clothing that will serve you throughout the rest of the seasons as well!

Tube tops

This is one that I’ve mostly seen on TikTok, but I am still obsessed with it regardless. Most of us have always associated tube tops with the summertime, but TikTok has shown me its other capabilities. The absolute most adorable tube tops I’ve seen are from Hollister. Side Note, Hollister dropped the best spring collection I’ve seen in years. Anyways, these tube tops from Hollister are so cute and can be paired with almost anything. I’d highly recommend tube tops if you want to give off those clean girl vibes for spring!

Overall, finding clothes for the springtime doesn’t have to be difficult, and you can be cute while doing it!

