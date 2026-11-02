What is Sisterhood?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a woman at any age is rewarding. We all share experiences, love, and passion that make us who we are. We share a sisterhood that goes beyond community. Women are consistently learning from one another and pursuing growth in our lives that makes us who we are. We can support each other through this love of girlhood, but what does it truly mean to be a sister?

I actually ask myself this question consistently. As a big sister myself in my own household, I want to set the best example for my beautiful sister, Abigail. Throughout my life, I have always felt the need to teach her new things and show her the world. Everything I learned in school, or from a sport, or even a pop culture moment, I felt the instant pull to inform her on all of the details. Growing up, I loved telling her stories about my gymnastics practices, or the talks I shared with my friends at the lunch table. Ironically, as a 20-year-old young woman today, I actually find myself going to my younger sister for advice. Although she is almost four years younger than me, she is wise for her age. She teaches me things from a fresh perspective and has the most exquisite interests.

As women, I think it is so common to present ourselves as “perfect.” We want to be images of beauty, strength, and determination. The social standards of being a woman are so uniquely set. It is so easy to bring ourselves down and compare ourselves in today’s society. Abigail reminds me that there is no such thing as “perfect.” I have always wanted to be the flawless older sister, but now I find so much value in learning from my courageous younger sister.

Outside of my own household, I find sisterhood everywhere. Sisterhood is represented when a younger woman helps an elderly woman across the street. Sisterhood is getting ready with your roommate while blasting your favorite songs. Sisterhood is wiping away another’s tears when they are going through a hard time. “Perfect” is impossible, but love always exists. Now, what does it mean to be a sister? I truly believe it doesn’t have a precise definition. Sisterhood can be biological, platonic, or even just simple everyday interactions. I know deep in my heart that sisterhood carries passion and strength. All women come from their own story, but we all share a dream, to be free from the “perfect” image.

Sisterhood does not have to be immediate. Although I am so fortunate to have had Abigail for sixteen years of my life, I must remind you there is sisterhood located everywhere. Try smiling at a girl in a coffee shop. I guarantee you it will leave a lasting impression on their day. Be a guiding light full of love for yourself and others. Be a sister.

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