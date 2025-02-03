What I’m Packing for a Semester Abroad in Florence, Italy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This coming spring, I will be studying abroad in Florence, Italy through Academic Programs International (API). If you’re like me and this is your first time traveling outside of the U.S., the thought of packing is most likely overwhelming.

But, after many hours spent talking to friends, scouring TikTok, and searching for packing lists, I can confidently say that I’ve compiled a list of must-have (and helpful) items for going abroad.

Now, do remember that these are simply suggestions and don’t offer a complete list of what you should or shouldn’t pack — that’s up to you!

vacuum seal bags For compressing clothes! This will help to make the most out of the limited space in your suitcase. Original photo by Sofia Tempestoso calpak luggage set I didn’t learn until recently that European airlines have slightly smaller luggage specs than the U.S. According to Travel Pro Europe, carry-ons must generally measure (21.6 x 15.7 x 7.8 in.). For checked bags, the general rule of thumb to follow is 62 in. all around. But, as Travel Pro advises, the weight of the luggage is typically more important than its size. My mom and I found this luggage set by Calpak for Black Friday which includes a 20 in. carry-on and a 28 in. (height) checked bag that fit perfectly within the guidelines of most European airlines. They may still be on sale, so check them out! brita filtered water bottle This water bottle is a great thing to have especially when you’re traveling. Sometimes, the water quality in other countries may not be the best! voltage converter Another thing I didn’t know about traveling internationally is that the voltage is higher in European countries. This basically means that many tools and appliances such as blowdryers and curling irons aren’t directly compatible with European outlets. To solve this problem, I was able to find a voltage converter on Amazon that works in over 150 countries. It also has an adapter mode that you can switch on to charge your devices. Pixabay / Pexels Apple air tags In my opinion, this is one of the most important items for studying abroad— or traveling anywhere honestly. Although I hate to say it, luggage can get lost and personal belongings can get stolen. But, having air tags means that you can easily locate your possessions. I ordered this four pack of air tags so that I have one for each of my suitcases, one for my purse/ school bag, and one extra! Amazon also makes air tag cardholders so you can fit them in your wallet too! 2 pack of european travel plugs Alongside voltage, the outlets in Europe are also different. This two pack of Type-C adapters comes with 3 USB and 2 USB C charging ports. These plugs are great for charging phones, laptops, Ipads, and speakers. luggage locks If your suitcase doesn’t have zipper locks, use these to keep your belongings safe! Spencer Davis / Unsplash compressible neck pillow Aside from the flight to Europe, there will definitely be a few weekends that I’ll be traveling by bus to different countries. Most of these trips are overnight, so this neck pillow will be my best friend. My favorite part about this specific neck pillow is that it’s compressible. When you’re not using it, just fold it up and put it back in its bag! Portable charger This is such an important item to have on your study abroad list! You definitely want to have a portable charger for when you’re traveling and away from your lodging during the day. It’s also crucial to keep a strong charge on your phone in case you need to contact friends, family, or emergency numbers! Anker chargers such as this one have an amazing reputation and hold their charge for a long time. microfiber towel I recently saw someone on TikTok say that having a portable towel is useful because you never know when you’re going to need it. I got this quick-dry, microfiber camping towel from Amazon! Original photo by Sofia Tempestoso

