What I think Stars from the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Would Pursue if They Weren’t on Reality TV

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (SLOMW) officially aired its third season on November 13th and has since garnered significant attention from social media. Two members of the cast — Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck — also appeared on Dancing with the Stars this season, bringing more attention than ever to Utah’s ‘MomTok’ group.

And while the show’s cast continues to stir up controversial opinions for many viewers, there’s no doubt that drama and feud are at the heart of season three. So, based on the new character traits revealed this season, let’s do a complete rundown of what career each cast member would pursue if they weren’t on reality TV.

.) Taylor Frankie Paul Taylor had a major breakthrough during season three after attending an 11-day wellness retreat. Her overall demeanor and attitude towards drama have become far less reactive and, instead, more focused on effective and mature communication. For this reason, I can definitely see Taylor going back to school to pursue a degree in psychology (maybe even a master’s), eventually working as a therapist or family/marital counselor. Taylor has acquired practical skills and coping mechanisms to help her navigate through personal conflict and could use her knowledge to teach others how to do the same. She’s a natural-born leader and is exactly the type of person you’d want to guide you through life’s toughest moments. .) Whitney Leavitt In my opinion, the best way to describe Whitney would be someone who’s there one minute and gone the next. It’s hard to tell exactly where she stands or what her underlying motivations are. But, more often than not, it seems like she comes back to the show for self-advancement purposes, rather than for the friendships. And while the show is without a doubt a business, it started out as something much more. This is why I think Whitney would find great enjoyment in being an actress — constant change with new roles, high pay ceiling, and close proximity to notable figures and celebrities. Perhaps this can even explain her upcoming appearance in Chicago, the musical, following Dancing with the Stars. .) Demi Engemann Demi’s character as of late has significantly strayed away from the values that ‘MomTok’ seeks to uphold. Not only have her actions dramatically impacted her closest relationships, but she also refuses to take accountability for the hurt and destruction that she’s caused. More often than not, Demi believes that her narratives are the most accurate, without hearing what others have to say. As a result, I feel that a sales representative position could be a good fit for her. Demi’s attempts to persuade and engage in debate would be rather useful from a customer-facing perspective, while her hunger for competition would propel her forward. .) Mayci Neeley & Mikayla Matthews After working tirelessly this season to uncover the truth about Jessi and Marciano’s affair, I could definitely see Mayci and Mikayla offering joint private investigation services. Neither are afraid to be assertive or demonstrate their personal strength when faced with opposition, proving that they’ll stop at nothing until the truth comes out. Both women also took it upon themselves to exhaust all of their resources to guarantee that they got the facts straight — even if it meant taking a roadtrip to the next state over. .) Jessi Ngatikaura Jessi spent most of season three going to bat for herself against Marciano’s allegations, which ultimately proved to be false, although still damaging to her reputation. Amid social media harassment, a messy separation from her husband, and a constant stream of implausible rumors, she still managed to successfully stand up for herself. Jessi’s determined attitude and self-assuredness are key traits that would make her an excellent defense lawyer. She is prepared, not easily intimidated, and stands up for what she knows is right. Jessi let absolutely nothing and no one stand in the way of her interrogations this season and even provided plausible evidence such as text receipts to further support her case.

