Welcome Spring and Ditch the Winter Blues With a Curated Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With winter finally coming to an end, I have begun shifting to brighter music to warm up. In the winter, I tend to gravitate toward artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead, or Elliot Smith, which only amplifies my wintery blues.

The moment I see a ray of sunshine or the temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, my playlists shift to happier, more beat-driven music, allowing my mood to shift with the seasons. Whether I am sitting in my room or driving with the windows rolled down, I am blasting high-energy music. It lifts my mood, and my motivation often improves because I know summer is fast approaching. This winter has been a long one, and while it may last a few more weeks, I have decided it’s spring, and you should to.

I have fine-tuned my playlist, and while I cannot add all the songs that I listen to during the spring season, I have included the ones that never fail to melt away the winter. Listen to these songs in your car, on the way to class, or sitting on O-Hill (my personal favorite spot at UMass to sunbathe).

“Losing You” – Solange The second this song plays, I feel transported. The vocals and beat mesh perfectly, sounding like the period between spring and summer. If you haven’t listened to the song or seen it performed at Coachella, I highly recommend watching Solange and Beyoncé dance to “Losing You.” Molly Peach / Her Campus “Real Love Baby” – Father John Misty This song just screams spring. A song more focused on its lyrics, “Real Love Baby,” talks about nature and loving without embarrassment. The song is uplifting and cheerful, which is something my winter playlist seriously lacks. I love hearing it come on, and it reminds me that spring is almost in full bloom. “Bad Girls” – Blood Orange Honestly, most of Blood Orange’s songs give off the perfect spring vibe, and I had a hard time deciding which to add to this list. “Bad Girls” stood out to me because it has that fun feeling of spring. There is a certain mental switch that goes off when I see the first sunny days, and my mood is immediately lifted. This song matches that perfectly, and I love listening to it as I walk through campus and begin to see the first signs of life after winter. “Let the Light In” – Father John Misty and Lana Del Rey A slower song, “Let the Light In,” still brings out that springtime feeling. During this transitional period, the light is literally coming in and being let into our lives. With soft vocals and beautiful harmonies, the song reminds me of looking at blooming flowers and the grass coming back to life. It also has a southern feel, which makes me feel at home and lets me pretend I am lying in the sun on rainy April days. Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license “Tired of Being Alone” – Al Green I love Al Green’s music. I grew up listening to his songs in the kitchen while my mom sang along, so all of his music is nostalgic for me. The instrumentals are upbeat, like most in this list, but they are unique. They make you sway like a blossoming tree, which is cheesy but true from what I’ve experienced. His voice is soothing yet present, and I think spring is similar. Many people tend to overlook this season because they just want to fast-track to summer, but I love the slow, quiet calm of spring. It’s a season of change, and, somewhat like “Tired of Being Alone,” we’re tired of winter and want the sun back.

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