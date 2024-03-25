Weaving Memories in College for a Fabric of Friendship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Going to college can bring on different challenges for all of us, including homesickness, making new friends, academics, the responsibilities of living alone, roommate problems, hygiene issues, and more — just to name some of the common ones. For some people, some of these problems might stand out greater than the rest, which can set us back on the bigger goals of college life. In the vibrant tapestry that is the college experience, friendships are threads that weave into each other, creating a fabric filled with happiness, support, laughter and love. From the first day on campus, when nervous introductions pave the way to shared excitement, our friendships form the warp and weft of our college days.

The transition from high school to college can take a toll on some students and affect their ability to perform in classes. Building strong friendships provides a vital support system during times of academic stress, homesickness, and personal struggles. Knowing that you have trustworthy friends who always have your back can help alleviate feelings of isolation and help you navigate the ups and downs of college life more effectively.

Personally, during my first semester at university, I was super homesick and felt like I couldn’t enjoy myself at college. This was because I had associated college with stress and anxiety and felt like I couldn’t be happy there. However, I had managed to make a really great group of friends who helped me get through it. During the times when I was homesick and just not feeling like myself, it was the people I found who helped me find my home at UMass. Although it hasn’t been long since I met them, it definitely seems like we’ve known each other for a lifetime.

In the classroom, friendships blossom as we navigate challenging coursework together. Academic challenges in college can be a whole other experience than what we faced through high school. Forging connections with peers of similar academic backgrounds can help everyone get through it together, successfully. Late-night study sessions at the library become opportunities to not only conquer these academic hurdles, but also to strengthen our bonds through shared struggles and triumphs.

Beyond academics, college offers so many opportunities for weaving memories with friends. From getting dinner together every night to spontaneous trips to downtown, every adventure becomes another strong thread added to the tapestry of shared experiences. Having a circle of friends encourages underclassmen to participate more fully in opportunities such as campus events and extracurricular activities, which encourages them to expand their social network and make their overall college experience more enjoyable.

As many of us have probably witnessed in our own parents’ or relatives’ lives, the friendships made in college often endure a long way after graduation, becoming important in both personal and professional lives. I still remember on my second day at UMass, when there were social events happening all day to encourage these types of interactions, one of the programs announced something along the lines of “Welcome to the place where you’ll find your lifelong friends, future bridesmaids and groomsmen, the aunts and uncles to your children.” I was a little taken aback when I first heard this, but as I embark on this journey through college, I’m glad to say that I’m starting to believe it a little more and more.

