We Need to Talk About The Oscars: Wins, Snubs, and Controversies

The 97th Academy Awards has recently come to a close, marking the end of this year’s award season. 2024-2025 saw some incredible films such as The Substance, Wicked, Conclave, and more. However, many have said (and myself included) that some of the wins were… questionable at best. From controversial speeches to snubbed awards, the Oscars this year interesting.

anora for best picture…?

The most significant award of the night, Best Picture, is one that many film lovers look forward to during award season. This year, nine films, including Sean Baker’s Anora, were up for the award. While most of the internet was focused on bashing Emilia Perez and Karla Sofía Gascón (rightfully so), no one really agreed on a singular film that was going to win Best Picture. But, I can tell you that it was most definitely not Anora. Anora was a small indie film directed by Sean Baker depicting the story of a New York sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, whose family later tries to break up the marriage. Now, I’m not saying the film was bad, it was actually very good. However, there were many other better films nominated like Conclave, which in my unpopular opinion, definitely should have won the award. I’m not exactly sure what factors the Academy considers for Best Picture, but I would have to assume casting may play a part. Conclave, unlike Anora, had several big name actors such as Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, while Anora had… well, quite an unknown cast. Anora as a whole was just not a memorable movie in the eyes of many film lovers, and I would have to agree.

The Best Actress Category…

This category, in my opinion, had SEVERAL snubs. First, we have to talk about the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award. Obviously, Emilia Pérez was not a good film. I would even go as far as to say that it was quite terrible. So, Zoe Saldaña winning the award for Best Supporting Actress was extremely surprising. That movie should not have won a singular award, and the fact that Saldaña won over Ariana Grande from Wicked and Isabella Rossellini from Conclave is ridiculous. Moving on to the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, Demi Moore absolutely should have won for her performance in The Substance. To everyone’s surprise, the veteran actress has yet to win an Oscar, and The Substance should have been her first one. Her performance was in the movie was enthralling and like nothing I’ve seen from another actress before her. So, the fact that Mikey Madison won for Anora was a shock to everyone. Madison was very good in the film, but I think this truly was Demi’s moment.

Justice for timothée chalamet

Now, let us discuss the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role because this sure was a controversial one. Many incredible actors were up for the award like Ralph Finnes, but most of us had our hearts set on Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. But, of course, the award just had to go to Adrien Brody in The Brutalist. Brody has been said to have used AI in his film to enhance his character’s accent, while Timothée Chalamet spent five years learning guitar, losing weight, and perfecting his way of talking to be just like Bob Dylan’s. MANY people were angry over this snub, as Timothée put hard work into his role, while Adrien Brody had to rely on AI to act properly. Not to mention Adrien Brody’s five minute long speech and him spitting his gum at his wife. Overall, it was an undeserved win.

The Oscars have always had controversial wins and snubs, but this year, it felt like there were more than ever. One day I hope these amazing actors and actresses have their time to shine!

