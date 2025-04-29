Unkillable Houseplants for the Botanically Challenged

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you love plants but somehow just can’t seem to keep them alive? Believe me, I’ve been there. I love plants, and growing up, my household was full of them. Maybe that’s where your admiration stems from (no pun intended), or maybe you dream of building your own personal jungle in your dorm or future home. But keeping it real, keeping plants alive isn’t always easy. They’re unique, living parts of the Earth, each with their own specific needs, and it can be hard to keep up with all those needs, especially when you’re juggling college, work, or just life in general. It took me a while to understand all the requirements and all the effort it takes to take care of the plants I own, and now I want to share what I’ve learned with you.

Here’s my first and most important tip for becoming a good plant parent. Start small. Begin with one or two plants. Make it a priority to incorporate their care into your routine, and see how well you can manage that. Keep a notepad or whiteboard around to help remind you when to properly care for them, and over time, you will start to remember on your own. Once you’ve got that good routine down –- watering and adjusting the sunlight, you’ll feel much more confident adding more greenery to your space. Below, I’ve listed five plants I feel are more than beginner-friendly, and that are plants I’ve had for years.

SNAKE PLANT Snake plants. I’ve had mine for over three years now and it is hands down my lowest maintenance plant. These plants are hardy, strong, thick -– industrial even. When I began my plant parent journey, my mom gifted me her snake plant, and I was worried I’d be the death of it. But to my surprise, and relief, it powered through all my rookie mistakes while I learned how to properly care for them. Here’s what I learned. These bad boys don’t want to be watered frequently; in fact they prefer it if you let their soil dry out completely between waterings, meaning that you really only need to water them every few weeks. So if you think you’re the forgetful type, don’t worry, these plants enjoy being forgotten for a little while! They like average indoor temperatures and prefer indirect light. Avoid placing them directly next to windows with strong sunlight or drafts from heating or air conditioning. Just set it a few feet away from a window, and you’re golden. spider plant Ah, the spider plant, one of my all-time favorites. But let me warn you now: these plants are dramatic. If you decide to get one and it starts to look like it’s on the brink of death after you don’t water it for a few days, don’t let that scare you off. While they come off as super easy to kill, they’re just as easy to save. In my experience, spider plants love regular watering and bright, indirect sunlight. They don’t need to be placed directly in front of a window, but they do appreciate a well lit space. The key with watering is consistency. These plants definitely require a little bit of an eye on them, but it’s also hard for them not to catch your eye when they look all sad and droopy after not getting their water. So yes! If you notice that the top of the soil looks dry, go ahead and water her again and watch her rise like nothing ever happened. They are practically impossible to kill. pothos This lovely plant was another that I was sure I’d end up killing, but surprise, we’ve been going strong for over a year now. I love my pothos because I found them to be very adaptable, especially when moving into my dorm. Depending on your space, if a window is all you have, they’re totally okay with being that close to the light. It’s more the fall and winter drafts you have to be cautious about. When those seasons roll around, I’d suggest moving your plant, but that light difference won’t affect the pothos! As far as watering goes, just like with the other plants, you’re totally allowed to forget about your pothos for a week or so. Let the soil dry before watering. If the leaves start drooping, it’s likely time for a drink, and just like that, they perk right back up. And something fantastic that I love about them? Pothos are very rewarding in that they are fast growers and can trail beautifully or be trained to climb, making them great for shelves, hanging pots, or wall trellises. philodendron Like the spider plant, the philodendrons that I’ve owned have all been a little more on the dramatic side. They do need a bit more attention when it comes to watering. I learned this the hard way -– I’m currently on my second philodendron after overwatering my first. They definitely don’t need to be watered all the time. They don’t like sitting in soggy soil. But go too long without watering, and it’ll let you know by drooping or turning yellow. The key is balance. I would suggest getting a philodendron once you get the hang of owning a few of the other plants. They also thrive in indirect light, and you’ll even notice their leaves subtly shifting to follow the sun throughout the day. It’s one of those little things that make you feel like your plant is really alive. lucky bamboo Lastly, my ultimate go-to? The lucky bamboo, one hundred percent. I’ve had mine for about five years now, and I can honestly say it’s one of the most low-stress, low-effort plants I’ve ever owned. As a previous botanically challenged girl, this plant has thrived in my care, and I’ve watched it grow from a small stalk to a full-on statement piece. Right now, mine measures from the top of my head down to my hip. It’s living proof that even the easiest plants can turn into something lush and impressive with just a little consistency. You can grow it in water, which is what I do, but just make sure the bottoms of the stalks are always submerged. Swap out the water every couple of weeks to keep things fresh and prevent any buildup of bacteria. The biggest thing to keep in mind with them, though? Sunlight. Lucky bamboo has pretty sensitive leaves, and too much direct sun can cause them to fade. That’s when you start to notice that pale, “bleached” look where the bright green starts to dull. They also do best in consistent, room-temperature environments. Try to keep them away from cold drafts, heaters, or any spots that fluctuate in temperature too much.

