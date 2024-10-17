To Mom, With Love: Lessons I’ve Learned from the Women in my Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To my mom and all of the amazing women whom I am lucky enough to know and love, you truly are the role models that I look up to as I navigate this crazy yet beautiful journey. You all are the embodiment of positivity, strength, and wisdom, and I know that you are with me wherever I may go. So, enjoy these lessons and stories I have collected from you all. After all, they are a testament to the lives you live and the good you have done for those around you.

Give back and be selfless

Although it may be a bit of a cliché, being kind never goes out of style. I have watched my mom continuously give of herself in terms of time and energy, whether it be picking flowers from the garden for neighborhood kids or helping family members with projects after working long hours. She never hesitates when it comes to acts of kindness and doesn’t expect anything in return. It is simply done out of the goodness of her heart. Being kind comes at no price, nor does offering help to those who need it. Now, this is not to say that you shouldn’t set boundaries for yourself, but do remember that you have the power to make someone’s day. Giving back and being selfless are two things that you should do because you want to, not because you have to. Photo by Vie Studio from Pexels

Laugh often, laugh a lot, laugh more

If you cannot remember the last time that your stomach physically ached in pain from laughing, that is your mission to be accomplished ASAP. Laughter truly is the best medicine, and when you laugh with those you love, it adds extra strength. I’ve always been told not to take life too seriously, and the more I get older, the more I understand that saying. I am so grateful to have a mom whose laughter is infectious. When she laughs, I laugh. There’s nothing more to it. When we get together for a game of Rummikub with my grandmother (Nanny), the laughter is all around (usually because my mom can’t get rid of her tiles!). I guess you could say that I’m addicted to laughter. It’s something that I can feel in my soul…and in my belly!

good people + good food = happiness

I am beyond blessed to have such a big family that is also so close to one another. If you didn’t know, the directors of My Big Fat Greek Wedding actually took inspiration from us! We’re those people who show up to the event in one big group, have a tough time using “indoor voices”, and have to redo one too many pictures. All quirks aside, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I will forever be thankful that I get to witness the close relationships between my mom, aunts, and grandparents, as it has instilled in me such a deep appreciation and love for family. When we get together, it isn’t because we are forced to, we just enjoy each other’s company. I understand that this is a very unique case, which is why it’s something that I’ll never take for granted. Now, it wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t talk about the glue that holds us all together: food! With our predominant heritages being Lebanese and Italian, we have a wide variety of staple dishes such as hummus, kibbee, grape leaves, and baklava. Everyone brings at least one thing to each gathering, and somehow we always end up with way too much food. That’s the beauty of it: being in good company and with full bellies!

age? never heard of her!

If there’s one thing that I’ve learned from the women in my life, it’s that age is quite literally just a number. Almost all of my aunts still waterski, and travel frequently, while my grandmother still goes for walks on the beach. My mom prefers long walks during her lunch break and loves to ride her bike. Whether it be going back to school, starting a new business, or simply exploring new places, my mom has never lost her child-like wonder for the world. Seeing her face light up when she’s by the ocean or gardening in the yard gives me hope that age doesn’t have to harden your heart.

Last but not least, lead with love