Tips on How to Fight off News Fatigue From People Who Eat, Live, and Breathe It

Every time I go to check on current events as of late, I’ve found myself in quite a chaotic news environment. Executive orders are being pushed out daily. Government employees are getting fired. Planes are falling out of the sky. We are constantly watching tragic events on our phones, laptops, or T.V.s, which can often lead to complete news fatigue. Although it may feel logical to simply say, “The news is depressing, so I just don’t pay attention to it,” statements like that are actually detrimental to our society. Journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy, is vital and needs to be consumed to create well-informed citizens.

The bright side is that news fatigue is not permanent; there are ways to cope! Here’s a list of tips on how to power through the news fatigue from me, a journalism student at UMass Amherst, and some UMass Journalism professors.

Remember your ResponsibIlity as a Viewer

I got in touch with Maureen Turner, a former newspaper reporter and editor who teaches News Writing and Reporting (Journalism 300) at UMass Amherst. I took her class my freshman year and she was the first professor to truly make me understand the importance of journalism.

While Turner said she understands the urge to turn away from the news when it feels overwhelming, there are times, such as now when we need to be attentive. Turner referenced Louis Brandeis, who, in the early 20th century, served as a member of the Supreme Court. Brandeis famously said, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

“While that quote is often applied to the work of journalists, I think news readers and viewers have a responsibility, too, to be vigilant about paying attention to what public officials and public institutions are doing, how those actions are affecting people and communities, and what the people can do in response,” Turner told me.

Empowering yourself as not just a passive consumer of news, but an active member of a democratic society can help you remember just how vital it is to be informed.

Read Stories that are relevant to you

Another former reporter and professor at UMass Amherst, Karen List, starts her days by going through multiple papers and journalism websites.

“It’s so much to take in, but I try to manage it by reading all the headlines, then reading only the stories that interest me most or are most relevant to me and my teaching,” Karen said through email.

Having a personal connection with the material never hurts and can keep you more engaged!

take breaks to do something you love

In List’s case, this would be drinking coffee and dancing around her room, but anything works. Get fresh air. Take deep breaths. Ground yourself and remind your brain that although bad things may be happening around the world, every day is a gift.

For me, journaling is the best de-stressor when I feel overwhelmed by the New York Times notifications constantly buzzing on my phone. I pour my feelings out onto the paper and use the time to think about everything I’m grateful for in my own life.

Look for Good News

There is an opinion columnist for the New York Times, Nicolas Kristof, who writes a column at the beginning of each year expressing all the positive trends that occurred the year prior. The goal of his annual column is to show his readers that even if it looks like the sky is falling, humanity is generally headed in the right direction. He puts the world into perspective for not just his reader’s mental health, but also his own.

If Kristof can find the good in the world, so can you! It is because of Kristof’s columns that I often seek out positive news when I’m overcome by tragedies. In saying this, I do not mean to imply anyone should ignore articles that have negative connotations, because that brings with it another set of complications. Instead, my suggestion is to consume all kinds of articles and stories. Your news palette does not have to be constrained to everything going wrong in the world!

News fatigue is a common problem in our society, especially with the overwhelming sociopolitical climate we’ve found ourselves in. If you ever experience it, remember these pieces of advice, and don’t be discouraged. You are not alone and the journalism students and professors at UMass Amherst have got your back.

