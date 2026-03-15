Theater Kids are the Best People You Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My aunt has always, in some miraculous way, carried herself with poise and character. My mother’s best friend, a marketing wizard, and a wine connoisseur, her balance of sophistication and livelihood has always been a constant. I call this miraculous because of how admirable I find this quality. Being able to take on the world, despite all the feats and obstacles, and still move with profound grace and introspection is something I struggled with for the majority of my young life. It is only recently that I began to realize how I find these similar qualities in peers and friends, all sharing one commonality — that of passion for theater. It is that experience that builds a character of wisdom, one that is exceptional and severely overlooked.

I do believe it was Shakespeare who wrote “All the world’s a stage,” a bit cheesy, but relevant for this topic of conversation. It is a piece of advice that will forever remain true, and a lesson that many people do not fully understand and apply to life for years. I myself did not fully comprehend this until recently, nearing the end of my teenage years. But people like my aunt, who have made a living acting Shakespeare’s endless, insightful playwrights, have not only been exposed to this concept from a young age but have also had no choice but to embrace it. While I do not know theater very well, I do know that a good actress has to know the depth of her character to be able to convey emotion. Being exposed to these existentialist thoughts may be jarring, especially at a younger age; simultaneously, it is these blunt truths that also push actresses to think beyond the stage, to think deeper about the world around them. Waiting for Godot was the most formative piece of literature I have read and analyzed throughout my entire academic career, one that made me acknowledge an aspect of life that has changed my thought and growth process. Even at an older age, the combination of classic literature and method acting provides all involved, audience or actresses, an opportunity for introspection, to understand how such portrayals of media can reflect reality.

Whether wanting to admit it or not, nearly every single individual participating in modern society performs every single day. This is most evident in a place of work — to achieve a successful career, it is imperative that employees morph into a professional, put-together persona to fit an expectation. There are fundamental qualities that, mainly adults, are expected to possess in order to find kinship within numerous aspects of society: the ability to network and speak publicly, to be able to handle situations with grace, professionalism, poise, wit, etc. It is these fundamental growth milestones that I see within the girls I grew up with performing Lion King on our community stage, within the little girl bowing after performing as Matilda, and within my aunt happily bowing after Macbeth. Each of these women has always done the near impossible task of balancing a joyous personality with professionalism, a presence that is welcoming and polished. Each of them eagerly chases personal passions while also dominating their careers. I wholeheartedly believe this is a product of their theater skills, of their willingness to walk on a stage and belt a memorized tune despite anxieties and uncertainties. Being exposed to moments like these, no matter their age, has shaped each of these women to walk into a room with self-assurance. Once again, whether wanting to admit it or not, it is these personalities where success and achievement flourish. These are the personalities where leaders, teammates, and even the favorite work friend are made, and these are the personalities you absolutely want to be part of your village.

I will not deny the fact that numerous other fields of work or passion also harness their own benefits. But I will also not ignore the fact that acting is one of the bravest things a human in this day and age can do. To find such an outstanding passion for something, so much so that an individual can find the joy in being trusted to convey the persona of a completely different (fictional) character, is dedication unlike any other. Not everyone finds it easy to speak publicly or to harness the courage to be themselves despite words of judgment. Yet these women in my life do so with such elegance, achieving what so many people dream of doing. I think it is marvelous how someone can fight back the mundane with fervor, and also do so while delving into passion. I finally hope that every person can learn from a theater kid, can find admiration in their peers who enjoy acting. I would not be me without my aunt or my childhood friends. It is these individuals who will bring forth the best, most unapologetic, authentic version of yourself in every aspect of life.

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