The Most Intriguing Books I Read This Year And Why You Should Read Them Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been an avid reader. This year, I tried my best to read as many books as I could and evaluate their impact on me. These four books were the ones that left me staring at my ceiling for hours wondering how I’m going to fill the void in my heart now that I’m done with them.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

This rom-com isn’t as breezy as its sunny title suggests. Emily Henry writes about the whirlwind romance between two writers — a broody cynic and the other, a hopeless romantic (currently losing hope) — who challenge each other to switch their genres of writing for the summer. The result? A heartfelt exploration of grief, creativity, and the unexpected ways we fall in love. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a laugh, a cry, or a reason to believe in second chances. It’s the ultimate comfort read with sharp humor, sizzling chemistry, and characters who feel like old friends.

The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

This feminist retelling of the Mahabharata (an Indian epic) through the eyes of Draupadi (the wife of the five Pandavas) re-imagines ancient myths in a way that feels both timeless and modern. Divakaruni gives voice to a character often who is overshadowed in the epic and explores how themes of power, destiny, and resilience surround the epic.

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

This heartfelt, comfy, and truly magical novel revolves around a small cafe in Tokyo where its patrons can travel back in time, but only if they follow the rules… Each story in the book is an exploration of love, regret, and the depth and beauty of relationships and connection. It’s a sweet, thought-provoking read that will make you reflect on moments that define your life and relationships.

Out of these books, the one that had the BIGGEST impact on me was Before the Coffee Gets Cold. I just bought its two sequels, Before Your Memory Fades and Before We Say Goodbye. I’d highly recommend that anyone who’s currently having an existential crisis read this book, because even though it might make things worse, this book will change how you perceive things, and have you evaluating your life in ways you’ve never even thought of.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

This dark academia classic will take you into the dark and twisty world of an elite group of students at a New England college (seem close to home yet?). As their obsession with beauty and intellect slowly spirals into violence, the book recounts the siren call of power and the reality of what it takes to shatter your morality.

Each of these books had an impact on me and gave me what I needed at the time at which I read them. Whether it was escapism or questions surrounding my morality, these books brought something unique to my reading year. And trust me, these stories will stick with you long after you’ve turned to the last page.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!