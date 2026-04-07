The Contagious Optomism of Sue Heck

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something that is not talked about enough is that rejection will creep up in every aspect of life. Being rejected from jobs, internships, and even clubs will come—and it will hurt. Despite how upset I’ve gotten due to rejection, I remember one person who inspires me. A person who’s maintained her optimism and tenacity throughout all: Sue Heck.

If you don’t know who she is, Sue is one of the main characters from a 2010s sitcom called The Middle. If you’ve never watched an episode, you’ve probably seen it on YouTube Shorts. The Middle treats Sue’s failures as a joke. She fails at everything, and she shouldn’t even try. However, as the show has progressed, they’ve made something very clear: It is better to try and fail than not try at all. She was horrible at volleyball, but she tried out and made the team. That speaks volumes.

In one of my favorite episodes, Sue is trying to win a free car by touching it until there are no other contestants left. At the end, she had been stung by a bee, hurt her leg, and is at her wits’ end. There is one more contestant who almost taunts her. Saying “might as well give up now,” but she persists. All of her triumphs and failures culminate in this speech: “You think I should give up? Let me tell you something about me. I never ever give up. I have not made 100 things, but I still try them out. When they tell me that I didn’t make the team, I show up and ask to be a manager. When there are no parts in the play for me, I ask to make the programs. The more I fail, the stronger I get.” While this speech is played for laughs. We can’t ignore the important message The Middle gives to its audience.

Trying new things is not about proving something. It is about not sheltering yourself because you might fail. Failure hurts no matter how many times it’s happened to you. However, Sue’s tenacity shows that it is not about the failure but what you do despite it. The ability to face rejection is what ignites Sue’s optimism. Not only that, in her speech, she states that she doesn’t even take an immediate rejection. She says that even when she doesn’t get a part in something, she will do what it takes to be a part of their team.

There are several organizations I have not given up on joining. For example, I was rejected from two fellowship programs. Both were hosted by the same non-profit organization. I sulked over the rejection. However, a few months later, I began volunteering with them and have since collaborated with their staff on major projects for their organization—and this is due to Sue’s attitude in The Middle.

While the show wants us to perceive Sue as juvenile, she arguably is more mature than some of her peers. Like Sue, some other characters close themselves off from new experiences. In the book White Teeth by Zadie Smith, one of the main characters, named Samad, is extremely bitter about his place in the world. After always being confused for being Indian and being unable to use his university education in England, he looks down on the world around him and rarely gives new ideas a chance. However, when Mickey, the owner of the story’s café, states, “You’ve got to give new ideas a chance. Otherwise, you’re just a philistine” (Smith, 433). Sue and Samad’s backstories tell one story—to persevere is to embrace a new way of thinking.

I’ve taken Sue’s life motto to heart. No matter what stage of life you are in. Never give up. You may have to pivot and change your initial methods. However, this will culminate in a life built on perseverance and growth.

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