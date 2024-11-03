The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Over the past few years as a college student, the essential to a good day for me has been coffee.

If I don’t have some form of a double shot of espresso in my system, then there has been a grave error in my day. However, as a coffee-connoisseur, where you get your coffee is actually more important than most people think.

When I arrived in Amherst last fall, finding a perfect coffee spot was harder than I thought it would be. The various vibes, espresso beans, and flavors are all so different that I truly had to test each one out. Luckily for you, if you’re short on time, I have my top five coffee spots right in this article.

The Works Starting with a solid coffee joint, we have: The Works in Amherst Center, MA. This is a great place to get a housemade bagel and a cup of joe. The Works is a local favorite with most college students I know, but in my opinion, it doesn’t do much for me — coffee-wise. Make no mistake, their menu is huge and there are a lot of options to choose from. They can make a solid vanilla latte and it doesn’t cost you a fortune, but quite frankly it’s always crowded, never quiet, and not my chosen spot. Amherst Coffee + Bar Next up on my list, we have the Amherst Coffee + Bar, also in Amherst Center. This little coffee shop is located in an old cinema building, so the ambiance is certainly there. In all honesty, I’ve only been here once, because the hours are a little odd for a student. However, the coffee is skillfully crafted and if you like the feeling of being in a dark academia novel then I recommend this shop. The coolest part of this place is how it transforms into a bar as soon as the sun sets. The dark academia vibe turns into a more romantic low-lit feel; so for anyone 21+, it’s a cool little spot. Cushman Market & Cafe If you don’t mind a slight adventure, my third spot might be the one for you. The Cushman Market & Cafe is located in Cushman Center (which is right on the 33 bus route, making it easily accessible to students living on campus). This spot felt like being in my grandma’s kitchen, with the collection of vintage salt and pepper shakers and the endless breakfast sandwiches on the menu. It was cozy, eccentric, and filled with locals of all ages. Besides the cute names for their menu items, their drink offerings were really special. They have at least ten unique syrup flavors, all-natural and house-made. I got a cherry vanilla latte with oat milk and it was beyond fantastic. They also had offerings such as rose matcha and lavender lemonade, so if you have a coffee hater in your life it’s still a great spot to go to. However, be mindful that this spot closes early at 2:00 p.m. for any late caffeine fiend. Futura Coffee My second favorite spot, Futura Coffee, is located in The Mill District of North Amherst.​​ The Oregon-born coffee shop is based on their ideas of Soil Regeneration which is a climate change reduction tactic that you can read about on their website. The open floor plan and huge windows give customers an airy feeling when entering the shop. It’s a quiet atmosphere, perfect for a college student with impending assignments. They have an impressive amount of flavors, seasonal ones included, and a nice little menu. I am a pretty pretentious bagel consumer, but their jalapeno bagel hit the spot. My friend had their hot chocolate and swore it was her favorite, even remarking about it days later when we got another hot cocoa from another local shop. Again, this one closes a little earlier than I would like, 3 p.m., but it’s a hit either way. Share Coffee Now for my ultimate favorite coffee spot: Share Coffee in Amherst Center. This place has my heart and my wallet in its grip. I can not find a single other place that makes an iced cappuccino (which despite what every barista loves to tell me, is not the same as a latte), and let me tell you it is one hell of a drink. Now, is it always busy here but that is simply because the vibes are immaculate. It’s truly the place for everyone, student or average Joe, they have comfy seating options or bar-top study tables where I’ve written countless essays. It’s just loud enough in here to be comfortable but stay studious if that’s your vibe. The food menu is limited but their pastries are fresh and almost always sold out. They stay open until 5 p.m. so that’s an easy score in my book. The only downside is that it’s expensive, but I argue that you can’t find an espresso drink for less than five dollars anywhere you go, so I can’t complain too much.

There is just about a coffee spot for any kind of coffee enthusiast in Amherst, MA, so don’t take what I say too seriously (but I am right). Try out some of these spots and, who knows, maybe you’ll catch me there sipping on an iced latte and romanticizing my life.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!