Tennis and Fashion Go Hand in Hand! Exploring the Relationship Between Fashion and Tennis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Tennis fashion is in!

This summer, we definitely saw an increase in tennis fashion in daily life, which is attributed to the “tennis core” trend. From the hit movie Challengers to influencer fashion, the number of tennis skirts, sneakers, and even athletic dresses sold has increased, according to Afterpay. As a tennis fan, seeing so many people get into tennis is exciting!

iconic and inspired looks

Although its fashion may be trending, tennis outfits can be inspired by fashion trends and out-there looks. One example is Naomi Osaka’s outfit from the 2024 US Open. She wore a bright green dress covered in frills, standing out with bright colors and accessorizing her dress in ways we haven’t seen in a long time. She noted that this outfit was inspired by her Japanese heritage and some of the fashions that are trendy in Japan. As a former champion of the US Open title, Osaka brought high fashion ideas and hometown culture to create an eye-catching and iconic outfit.

Another inspired look was from Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Wimbledon Championships in 2011. Wimbledon is a tricky tournament when it comes to player fashion, as players must wear all white on the grounds, but few people have found a way to still make their fashion their own, and Bethanie is definitely one of them. She shattered expectations in 2010, wearing a Lady Gaga-inspired white leather jacket covered in fringe and cut-up tennis balls. She even collaborated with one of Gaga’s designers to create the look!

Having standout fashion is so important in tennis because it allows you to express yourself really well, and these two ladies absolutely killed the game on this one.

the williams sisters and their influence

You absolutely cannot talk about tennis fashion without the Williams sisters! When these two started to rise in the pro ranks, they brought new life to the tennis community in more ways than one. They have inspired generations of tennis players to go against the grain and be unapologetically yourself! I picked one iconic look for each sister, so for Serena, my favorite has to be her jean skirt and rhinestone shirt look from the US Open in 2004. This look sent shockwaves through the tennis community, and fashion has not been the same since. African American tennis players, having to fight for recognition, have constantly been shamed for standing out. Serena always aimed to break barriers, and this outfit was no different. She brought street style to the court and did it flawlessly, changing fashion forever.

Venus had a similar moment at the French Open 2010, and it was my favorite look. She wore a corset-like tank top with red trim, and the rest of the outfit was black lace. Causing controversy doesn’t always mean you’re doing something right, but Venus took tennis dresses to new heights with this look and is never afraid to be herself.

Lastly, I had to include the iconic beads at the Australian Open 1999. When Serena and Venus were first making their way into pro tennis, there was a lot of stigma around African American tennis players, as there were so few. Challenging that stigma, Venus and Serena showed up on the court with beads in their braids, not changing themselves to fit the typical tennis stereotypes. They wore what made them who they were. That’s what was so unique about them. Venus and Serena never backed down and always did everything true to themselves.

Why is fashion so important in tennis?

In an individual sport like tennis, players have more freedom to wear the outfits that make them feel their best. That freedom of expression is truly a gift that often goes unnoticed and underappreciated. With the rise in popularity of the ” tennis core” trend, I would love to see more interesting looks in the future!

