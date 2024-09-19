The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For what feels like months, my days have blurred together in a repeating cycle of pajamas, deadlines, and a general sense of burnout. Winter in New England is brutal, and it can wreak havoc on your motivation. Don’t get me started on the ridiculously short days – it can feel like you spend most of your time shuffling between classes in the dark especially if you have a lot of evening classes. It’s no surprise that consistent class attendance becomes a distant memory by February. But then, as if on cue, spring arrives in Amherst with a flourish. The hesitant warmth stretched into lazy afternoons, and the world outside my dorm burst into vibrant hues. And along with the blooming flowers, a forgotten friend reappeared: my motivation.

The change was subtle at first. A sliver of sunshine peeking through the blinds became an excuse to keep the curtains open. The transformation wasn’t just aesthetic. The subtle shift in the season brought a lightness to the air, a feeling mirrored within me. The mental fog that had clung to me for the past few months began to dissipate. Tasks that once felt overwhelming now seem manageable, even inviting. The approaching summer feels like a finish line in sight, instilling a renewed sense of urgency to chip away at my to-do list.

Here’s the thing about spring semester: it’s a saving grace for many students like me. Unlike summer break, which offers a complete escape from the academic grind, spring break isn’t quite long enough to fully erase the “grind-set” we’ve developed. We’re still in the zone, but with a crucial difference – the oppressive winter has lifted. There’s a certain magic to spring. It’s a season of renewal, a time when nature bursts back to life. And somehow, that vibrancy is contagious. It’s a potent reminder that even after the longest, darkest winter, there is always the promise of new beginnings. Sunshine has a magical effect. Suddenly, the library doesn’t feel like a cold dungeon, but a place of focused productivity with warm rays coming in. The extra daylight translates into a feeling of having more time, more energy to tackle those looming projects.

However, spring isn’t just about blooming flowers and sunshine-y days (although those are pretty nice too). It’s a time when the academic year feels reinvigorated. It’s the finish line in sight, urging you to push through the last few weeks of the semester.

So, I’m trading in my sweatpants for sunshine, my metaphorical hibernation for enthusiastic exploration. Spring’s gentle coaxing has reignited within me a determination to make the most of the warmer days ahead. And who knows, maybe by the time summer arrives, I’ll be not just motivated, but ready to embrace everything the rest of the year has to offer.

