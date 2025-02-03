Summer Glow During Winter Snow: the Best Skincare Products for Colder Seasons

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… well, at least in terms of holiday spirit. But for your skin, the cold temperatures and reduced humidity can bring some serious dryness. I’m sure many of us have found ourselves in the winter months scrolling through the past summer’s photos, sighing longingly at how effortlessly radiant our skin looked back then and wishing it would come back. But here’s the good news: with the right products, it absolutely can! ‘Tis the season to switch up your standard skincare routine for one that will protect your skin against the cold, lock in essential moisture, and glow like it’s July. So without further ado, let’s get into some of our favorite wintertime products!

Sunscreen

Yes, we know, wearing sunscreen during winter sounds a little bit crazy. However, according to dermatologists, while the sun’s rays may not feel as strong, its ultraviolet (UV) rays continue to break down your skin cells at a faster rate regardless.

So don’t skip out on this important step! The sunscreen from Beauty of Joseon is a popular favorite, partly due to its lightweight formula that doesn’t leave a white overcast, a serious pet peeve for us.

Moisturizer

Anybody can experience dryness in the winter, regardless of skin type. That’s why it can be beneficial to swap your regular moisturizer for one with a thicker consistency that will protect your skin better during this time. Drunk Elephant’s “Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer With Ceramides” is 100% worth the hype for this one!

Serum

Serums are basically the holy grail for protecting the skin’s barrier, making them essential for cold winter months. This best-selling serum from the Ordinary is designed to soothe irritation and rebuild damaged skin barriers, and best of all, works for all skin types!

Lip Mask

There’s nothing we hate more than chapped lips, and when the snow starts falling it gets even worse. Try this overnight lip sleeping mask from Laneige with a delicious vanilla scent. Your lips will thank you!

