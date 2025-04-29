Study Spots I Keep Coming Back to at UMass and Why

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

UMass is a very, very old school. With the oldest building literally being built before the United States became a country (Stockbridge in 1728), there is no shortage of old and musty buildings that don’t match the studying aesthetic that you’re looking for. That being said, there are plenty of spots where I feel like an academic weapon, and with my iced matcha latte in hand, I’m ready to grind and feel productive (even if it’s only for a little bit). Good vibes are essential for me to study well, and it starts with the environment that you choose to study in. These are my top three study spots, but be warned, they don’t come without their cons.

Student Union

This has been one of my favorite spots since the beginning. Situated right in the middle of campus, it is always bustling with activity; you can always stumble upon student organizations tabling with some good food and interesting fundraisers, and you might even get free samples! I personally have gotten numerous Dunkin gift cards and even a free sample of Glow Recipe. It’s always nice to know that while you’re studying, you have easy access to these events if you need a little break. You can go to Blue Wall or Harvest for meal options without even stepping outside! Also, depending on where you sit, there’s some nice sunlight so you don’t feel like a vampire. I love the atmosphere, and I’ve sat in basically every single spot offered from the booth to the study rooms to the tables across from the ballroom. My favorite spot is the white tables next to Earthfoods cafe. However, finding a spot to sit, especially on a weekday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., good luck. It’s always packed, and college tours cycle through every hour at least, so be prepared to be gawked at. If you cannot focus with the noise or the constant people shuffling through, this may not be the spot for you. However, if you like people watching and have noise-cancelling headphones, you’re good to go (assuming you’re the chosen one and you actually find a spot)!

ISB

Another conveniently situated building that has a Starbucks on the first floor and Worcester Dining Commons right next door. I love the wooden area on one of the upper floors. It is usually nice and quiet if you really need to lock in, and you also get a good amount of sunlight. The building is on the newer side, like the student union, so that’s also a plus. Unfortunately, finding a spot here can also be difficult, and it can get pretty dead in the afternoon (like almost feeling abandoned). Also, if you want Starbucks after 2:30 p.m., you’re out of luck.

Lawn Chairs

I love studying outside. As someone who definitely suffers from seasonal depression, there’s nothing better than grabbing a lawn chair outside Goessmann, soaking up the warmth, watching people pass by, hearing the birds chirp, and feeling like everything is right in the world — even if it isn’t. You need your vitamin D, people. The chairs are pretty comfortable, and playing music in my ears while sitting in one makes me feel like the main character. Unfortunately, the wind can be a nuisance, and if you have to pull out more than just a laptop (like a notebook), trying to balance everything on the skinny chair handle will really kill the vibe. That being said, this is probably my favorite place to study when the conditions are just right.

If you haven’t taken advantage of these spots yet, I highly recommend it. As someone who is studying 24/7, I have studied all over campus and found these to be my favorites. The vibes are immaculate, and overall get me more motivated to study. Be an academic weapon, and go UMass!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!