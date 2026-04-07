Starting Over: The Reality of Being a Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I made the tough decision to transfer to UMass Amherst in the fall of 2025 as an incoming sophomore. My previous college felt isolated and lacked opportunities; I knew there was more to be had in my college experience. Transferring colleges after a year is stepping into a new place where people have their established groups and routines. With a new campus and new ways, it feels as though there is a slight pressure socially and academically, as well as learning unspoken norms and continually having to explain to others why you transferred. Throughout this article, I aim to share my personal experiences and offer guidance for those considering transferring.

Focusing on the social aspect of transferring, it is a given that many have already established social circles and friendships. This can be challenging and requires extra effort to put yourself out there in any way possible. At UMass, transfer students are often placed within the same dorms. Living in a dorm surrounded by transfers helped me create connections with those who are in the same position, and everyone is open to forming new friendships. If you are contemplating transferring to a university that does not house transfer students together, try to put yourself in situations where interaction is natural. This could be sitting next to someone new in lecture, joining clubs, and forming study groups. As a transfer student, it is essential to make small efforts to form new relationships!

Zen Chung Via Unsplash

One of the biggest challenges in the transferring process for me was adapting to the large campus, especially the lecture halls. At my old university, teachers knew every student by name, and every classmate knew one another. Being thrown into a lecture hall of over a hundred students can feel overwhelming, but this is where it is crucial to establish new academic connections and routines. I’ve noticed that expectations and workload have slight differences between the universities I’ve attended. As you adjust to the new environment, don’t hesitate to utilize campus resources such as the tutoring centers or introduce yourself to the professor at the beginning of the semester. I’ve discovered that feeling overwhelmed at the beginning is normal, and that feeling eventually goes away. Class sizes and varying expectations once felt intimidating, but they’ve ultimately helped me become more confident in navigating academic challenges.

Most importantly, transferring has pushed me to become more comfortable stepping out of my comfort zone and self-reliant. The thought of transferring last year scared me, but I knew deep down that it was something I had to do for myself. Being in a new place forced me to advocate for myself and become more independent. It can feel harsh to leave the familiar behind, but I can assure you that if you are considering transferring, DO IT! Looking back, what once felt intimidating turned out to be the best decision of my life. Transferring showed me that I am capable of thriving in transition.

While the transition to UMass came with moments of uncertainty and discomfort, it has brought me new connections, a restored sense of direction and growth, and happiness! UMass offers an abundance of resources and guidance on the transfer transition process. Although I sometimes still have feelings of missing my old school, or in a way being an “outsider,” it has been one of the most rewarding choices. Although the process may come with some doubts, it’s important to create a college experience that truly feels right for you.

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