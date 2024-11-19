Reruns and Rewind: Why We Can’t Stop Rewatching the Same Shows

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a different kind of comfort in rewatching shows we know by heart. Even when we were really young, rewatching certain episodes of a cartoon made us so happy. Whether it is the coziness of knowing all the jokes of everyone’s favorite show Friends, the small town warmth in Gilmore Girls, the hilarious family mishaps in Modern Family, or the witty cop humor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, these shows bring comfort and act like a warm fuzzy blanket on a cold night for all of us.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The Comfort of Familiarity One of the reasons people enjoy rewatching shows is for the comfort it gives them. We all go through bad days and having stability in the form of our favorite shows makes it all better. Knowing how the story plays out like Rory’s journey to Yale, or Ross and Rachel’s on-again-off-again relationship, brings us relief in this fast moving world. These shows feel like a time capsule, taking us away from all the stress in today’s world. Friends, for example, debuted on television almost three decades ago but somehow is still everyone’s favorite show. People still find joy in its quirky, lovable characters and simple, yet relatable stories. No matter how many times we watch Monica’s obsessive cleaning, Chandler’s sarcasm, Joey’s love for food, and Phoebe’s quirkiness, the laughter and comfort among the audience remain the same. Relatable Characters The characters of our favorite shows become more relatable because none of them are perfect. The makers of these shows try their best to make the characters imperfect and relatable. Gilmore Girls, for example, is a show about family dynamics, growing up in a small town, and Rory’s ambition to succeed in life. However, she is far from perfect. Rory’s bond with her mother Lorelai hits home for many viewers. Rory wanting to go to an Ivy League school only for her to drop out may also resonate with many. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not just a simple cop show. It takes us deep into everyone’s lives. It is filled with wit and humor. Each character is different and loved in their own way. These characters teach us the importance of growth. Revisiting this show gives us a chance to connect with all the characters and have a good laugh while also enjoying the storyline. Predictability New shows come with an element of surprise, something not all of us necessarily enjoy. Rewatching shows offers predictability and an experience we can control. When we watch shows like Friends and Modern Family, we know exactly how things will unfold and how each character will react to situations. Modern Family highlights the everyday chaos of families. The Pritchett-Tucker-Dunphy family navigates misunderstandings and challenges that viewers relate to. Rewatching this show makes our hearts happy and we don’t need to brace ourselves for any suspense. Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels Low-Effort Entertainment Sometimes we want to watch something without focusing too much or we want a show to play in the background while we finish day-to-day chores. These shows are perfect for such situations. We can keep up with the plot and drama without concentrating and giving it our full attention. Multitasking has become a common practice nowadays, and “background comfort” is very useful today. Building Connections With Others Reruns give us a chance to connect with people who share the same nostalgia with us. Quoting lines from Friends or quizzing each other on it can create an instant connection between people. Friends is loved by people of all age groups. My dad was in his 20s when the show first aired on television but he still finds it as funny and relatable as he did then and giggles the same way he once used to. It makes him so happy to see my sister and me watching the show and laughing the same way.

Rewatching a long show might seem repetitive to some, but for many, it’s comforting. The familiar characters and storylines create a cozy escape from daily life’s unpredictability. So, don’t hesitate to press play on that favorite series for the fifth (or fifteenth) time. Relive those iconic moments, laugh at jokes you know by heart, and immerse yourself in the stories that feel like home. Even better, invite some friends over for a watch party, turn it into a shared experience, and enjoy the magic of these timeless shows together.

