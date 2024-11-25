The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My love for Jane Austen began years ago. When I was 16, I watched the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice for the first time. The movie stars, Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden, do an amazing job of portraying one of the most romantic novels of all time — I was instantly hooked. Shortly after watching, I found a copy of Pride and Prejudice in my house and devoured the novel.

Years later, I took a course on Jane Austen during a summer study abroad program in England. I read all six of her most famous works and became more familiar with her writing. Austen’s novels are known for their comedic and realistic depictions of domestic life. Often, the plot centers around the main character’s marriage prospects. But, there are also consistent elements of sisterhood and friendship. Austen portrays female friendship throughout her works. Pride and Prejudice is a story about love and marriage, but the plot is carried by the siblings and friends who navigate life together.

If you want to start reading Austen and are looking for something besides romance, I have advice. This is my ranking of Jane Austen’s novels from best friendships to worst.

Sense and sensibility The Dashwood sisters love each other. After their father dies, Elinor, Marianne, and Margaret leave their estate and move with their mother, Mrs. Dashwood, to a small cottage. The majority of the novel is centered around their domestic life. All day, the Dashwood sisters sit around their cottage and soak in each other’s company. They have their challenges, but the focus of the novel lies on the sisters while their suitors drift in and out of the scene. Sense and Sensibility showcases a close family dynamic and the sisters treat each other like friends. It’s number one on my list. Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash pride and prejudice Elizabeth Bennett and her four sisters try to find husbands. The five daughters have gaps in age and personality, and they don’t all get along. Any disagreement is made up for by their strong individual bonds. Elizabeth and Jane, the eldest sisters, dote on one another. Elizabeth is secretive but wishes Jane nothing but happiness. Mary, Kitty, and Lydia fight and try to navigate life’s expectations with two unmarried older sisters. Elizabeth has a close friend, Charlotte. Charlotte marries Elizabeth’s cousin who will eventually take over the Bennett estate. Her decisions surprise Elizabeth, but they work through their differences. Special consideration for Mr. Darcy and Mr. Bingley. These two are best friends and end up marrying sisters. Pride and Prejudice, the “original romance novel” shows us we can’t find love without some help from our friends. Julian Hochgesang emma Emma struggles with loneliness after her governess, Miss Taylor, marries and leaves Emma at home with her father. To make up for the loss, Emma takes on a new protege, Harriet Smith. Emma’s behavior is often self-interested, but her heart is in the right place. By the end of the novel, she lets go of some judgment and learns how to be a better friend. Emma shows us that we have room to grow. Northanger abbey Northanger Abbey showcases a younger form of friendship. Catherine Thorpe makes new friends and admires them for their experience and wealth. She’s a bit naive, but her heart is in the right place. It’s hard to watch Catherine navigate friendships with people who have ill intentions, but it reminds me of youth. Northanger Abbey prepares us to discern if someone wants to be our friend, or if they want to marry our older brother for money. Persuasion The protagonist of Persuasion, Anne Elliott, is more of a solitary figure than many of Austen’s heroines. At 27 years old, Elliott is unmarried. Her solitary life was more unusual than it is today. Anne navigates her romantic life while balancing her family and acquaintances. Anne is personable, but she isn’t known for her friendships. Persuasion is a great love story if you prefer a “slow burn”. Mansfield park Mansfield Park is last on my list for the mistreatment Fanny Price is subjected to throughout the novel. Her relatives overwhelmingly ignore her or treat her as less than her wealthy cousins. Fanny receives some kindness, but the negativity outweighs those moments in my rankings. Thankfully, Fanny is married to her cousin at the end and all is right. Photo by Nick Fewings from Unsplash

I love Jane Austen because her portrayal of sisterhood and female friendship is still realistic 200 years after it was published. I recommend these novels wholeheartedly and encourage you to find new perspectives through classic novels. You can learn a lot from the past!

